"Death isn't entertainment": Circulation of Hodan Hashi video leaves internet outraged

Hodan Hashi, a 23-year-old, died at LIT Nightclub on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at around 3 am. Since Hashi's passing, Paige Theriault-Fisher has faced manslaughter charges and has been placed in custody. A video of Hashi’s brutal murder in a Saskatoon, Canada, nightclub has since been circulating online, leaving netizens disturbed.
A video of her brutal killing has gone viral online. Two women can be seen wrestling with each other while onlookers continued to watch the scene unravel, without helping. At one point, the women fell to the ground as one of them repeatedly struck the other in the face and neck and bashed her head on the floor.
Someone in the background could be heard yelling at the microphone- “We have a b***h fight on the dance floor.”
The two women continued to fight on the floor. Eventually, a pool of blood emerged, which was later identified to be that of Hodan Hashi’s. Sources claimed that law enforcement and paramedics attempted to save Hodan Hashi’s life. However, Hashi was pronounced dead at the scene.
As soon as the video of the young woman began circulating on social media, people took to Twitter to express their disgust at it. One Twitter user even said, "Death isn't entertainment," A sentiment that was shared by many others.
In an interview with CBC, an eyewitness revealed that it was evident that Hodan Hashi was severely injured when she fell on to the floor which was covered with broken glass. Other eyewitnesses revealed that security responded to the fight after the DJ announced that it was taking place through the speaker.
Someone also went on to pull the fire alarm which prompted people to rush out of the venue.
Paige Theriault-Fisher was charged with manslaughter. She was originally charged with second-degree murder, which was then changed to manslaughter following her arrest. She is currently being held in custody and awaits a bail hearing.
Netizens react to the alleged manslaughter of Hodan Hashi
Internet users were enraged following the brutal killing of the Ottawa native. Many found it outrageous that Paige Theriault-Fisher’s charges were reduced to manslaughter. Several internet users noted that the same would not have occurred if not for the aggressor’s race.
Some netizens expressed disappointment over the matter not getting enough traction across news publications. Meanwhile, others expressed concern over the fact that the video of the gruesome killing went viral on social media platforms.
Saskatoon Police Service release statement following ghastly murder of Hadan Hashi
The police department announced that Fisher’s charges were reduced following a “preliminary investigation” of the murder. They added:
“As the investigation progressed and officers were able to view video from multiple sources and interview witnesses, the evidence instead supported a charge of manslaughter. To protect the integrity of this investigation, we are not able to elaborate on the details that are of evidentiary value against the accused.”
Police revealed that the victim and Fisher knew each other prior to their interaction at the nightclub. Law enforcement has asked people to turn their cellphone footage in to assist in the investigation.
The Saskatoon Police Department also revealed in their statement that they have been in regular contact with Hodan Hashi’s family and have extended support through victim services.