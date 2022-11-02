Takeoff Sanpaku Eyes fate theory explored amid rapper's untimely death at 28

Takeoff, one-third of the rapping trio Migos, was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, after a shooting broke out over a dice game. The rapper was in the area with his uncle and fellow rapper Quavo. Though the perpetrator is yet to be identified, it is clear that the rapper died due to a bullet injury.

The Twitterverse poured its heart out and, at the same time, couldn't help but theorize a superstitious reason for the untimely death of their beloved rapper.

Rapper Khari Ball from Migos (image via Bing/CapitolRecords)

Takeoff has what people believe are sanpaku eyes. This is a traditional Japanese-born premise that claims to predict someone's fate. Many postulate that the rapper, who was famous for being unproblematic and "cool", met his unfortunate death too early because he had sanpaku eyes.

Perrypoppinz @perrypoppinz @FivioForeign Takeoff had the curse of sanpaku eyes - which mj, princess Diana, and many others had- which lead to their horrible ends. Very very sad day, takeoff seemed cool af, kept to himself, never had any real drama. Rest in power king takeoff @FivioForeign Takeoff had the curse of sanpaku eyes - which mj, princess Diana, and many others had- which lead to their horrible ends. Very very sad day, takeoff seemed cool af, kept to himself, never had any real drama. Rest in power king takeoff

Did Takeoff have sanpaku eyes?

Sanpaku, literally translated, means 'three whites.' The term stems from the idea that the eye can be divided into four segments, and if three of the four segments show your sclera (the whites of your eyes), you are considered to have sanpaku eyes.

Is the curse of sanpaku eyes real? (image via Getty/Pablofdezr)

In every case, the sclera can be seen on either side of the iris. However, in rare instances, it can be seen either above or below the iris, which also has significance. If you have sanpaku eyes, it means that your fate is written on them.

In 1965, Japanese macrobiotic theorist George Ohsawa introduced the term in his book, You are all Sanpaku, describing his theory. He stated that the far East has been able to perceive if a man's physical, physiological, and spiritual systems were "out of balance" by looking into each other's eyes.

This dreaded condition, according to Ohsawa, means that the owner of sanpaku eyes has committed a "sin against the order of the universe" and has been cursed for it or is "accident prone." He wrote:

"He had committed sins against the order of the universe and he was therefore sick, unhappy, insane, what the West has come to call 'accident prone'. The condition of sanpaku is a warning, a sign from nature, that one's life is threatened by an early and tragic end."

Sanpaku eyes can determine your fate (image via Pinterest/LaFaeWisp)

This face-reading tradition explains the fate of the person. If the sclera is visible below the eyes, it is called "yin sanpaku eyes," meaning that the person is more likely to put themselves in the face of danger and is less likely to survive it. Takeoff had yin sanpaku eyes and tragically died at the age of 28.

Other notable figures who had this "condition" and were met with tragic deaths were Princess Diana, Marilyn Monroe, and John F Kennedy. Ohsawa reportedly predicted the former president's death in 1963, stating this theory.

Examples of Yin Sanpaku Eyes (images via Getty/IMDb/Time Life)

If the whites of your eyes are visible above, you are said to have "yang sanpaku eyes." While the yin version refers to the dangers available in the outside world, yang sanpaku eyes mean that the danger is inside you, meaning that you are destined to do terrible things.

Cult leader Charles Manson is the most notable figure who had sanpaku above his eyes.

Manson with sanpaku above the iris (image via Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Some netizens are convinced sanpaku eyes led to Takeoff's demise

Images of Takeoff have been circling the internet as they put this theory to the test. You can see the whites of Takeoff's eyes below his iris, and fans are convinced that this led to his undoing.

Guccii2x @ChanelGucciii Crazy man, I was just reading somewhere that people with #Sanpaku eyes are destined to have a shorter life or tragic death. And #Takeoff did from the looks of it. Crazy man, I was just reading somewhere that people with #Sanpaku eyes are destined to have a shorter life or tragic death. And #Takeoff did from the looks of it.

june GEMini @TeairaMariee Takeoff had Sanpaku eyes.. and suffered this tragedy. I’m really sad about it. Takeoff had Sanpaku eyes.. and suffered this tragedy. I’m really sad about it.

Shaybee Mama 💋🇭🇹🦂 @SlaylaMarie88 Takeoff definitely had sanpaku eyes wow…I am so intrigued by sanpaku eyes now with ppl Takeoff definitely had sanpaku eyes wow…I am so intrigued by sanpaku eyes now with ppl https://t.co/nk20tGKnFZ

There is no data to tell us how many people have sanpaku eyes and whether or not it is true. Ohsawa claimed that a macrobiotic diet could solve the problem, but that could just be him promoting his studies.

Visibility of the sclera depends on several things, such as the degree of head tilt, the skin around the eyes, etc., so it is difficult to confirm the legibility of the theory. Takeoff's death was devastating, but the grounds for his death are clear.

