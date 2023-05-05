Death's Roulette cast list and characters explored

Death's Roulette is all set to premiere on Paramount+ and will be available for streaming from Friday, May 5, 2023. Based on the script La Terminal de Frank Ariza, the film is written by Julieta Steinberg, Gavo Amiel, and Manolo Cardona. It also marks Cardona's debut as a director.

Starring Maribel Verdú and Cardona, among others, the official synopsis of Death's Roulette, according to Paramount+, reads:

"Death's Roulette centers around seven strangers who wake up in a mansion in the middle of nowhere to discover they are part of a twisted game. They will have 60 minutes to choose one person to die; otherwise, all of them will be murdered. As the clock ticks down, the most lurid secrets will come to light, and they’ll discover they are all connected by a dark past."

It continues:

"As each character begins to justify their life over everybody else’s to save themselves, we sink deeper into a world of intrigue and mistrust and get to know them in an intimate and vulnerable way."

Death's Roulette cast list explored: Adriana Paz, Carla Adell, and others star in the Paramount+ thriller

Maribel Verdú as Marta

Maribel Verdú is a Spanish actor who began her performance career at the age of 13, appearing in commercials for fashion magazines and making her TV debut with a role in an episode of the Spanish primetime true-crime anthology series La huella del crimen. She made her film debut in the 1986 film El orden cómico. Verdú is best known for her roles in films such as Lovers, Belle Époque, Y tu mamá también, Pan's Labyrinth, The Blind Sunflowers, Snow White, Raymond & Ray.

Maribel Verdú plays Marta in Death's Roulette and will soon be seen as Nora Allen (Barry Allen /The Flash's mother) in the DC Extended Universe film The Flash.

Manolo Cardona as Pablo Vega

Manolo Cardona is a Colombian actor who debuted in 1995, playing a role in Padres e hijos, a popular Colombian TV series. He made his film debut in the 2005 film Rosario Tijeras. The film was nominated for a Goya Award for Best Foreign Film. Some of his notable appearances include roles in movies and TV shows such as 2091, Amor a mil, La Hermandad, Narcos, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, The Snitch Cartel, and Macho.

Manolo Cardona will be seen as Pablo Vega in Death's Roulette.

Adriana Paz as Teresa

Adriana Paz is a Mexican actor who began her career in Spain, appearing in commercials and plays. She is best known for her roles in TV shows and films such as Sucedió en Un Día, Capadocia, El Encanto del Aguila, Dios. Inc, Vis a vis, Rudo y Cursi, Las Horas Muertas, Todo los Besos, Backyard: El Traspatio, and 4 Maras, to name a few. Paz has also appeared in Hollywood productions: Spectre, Elysium, and Not Forgotten.

Adriana Paz will be seen as Teresa in Death's Roulette.

Tiago Correa as Joaquin

Tiago Correa is a Chilean actor who debuted in 2002, playing Franco in the TV film Bienvenida realidad: la peculia. Since then, Correa has appeared in telenovelas and movies such as Entre medias, Mala Conducta, Manuel Rodriguez, La Sexóloga, Dueños de paraiso, La poseida, and Sky Rojo, to name a few.

Tiago Correa plays Joaquin in Death's Roulette.

Fernando Becerril as Jose

Fernando Becerril was a Mexican actor whose first credited appearance was a role as One of the Six Dons in the 1998 Antonio Banderas swashbuckler film The Mask of Zorro. He would go on to appear in movies and TV shows such as Ravenous, The Legend of Zorro, Kilometer 31, La Zona, Get the Gringo, Mariachi Gringo, The Similars, Fidel, Por ti, La loba, and Drenaje Profundo, to name a few.

David Wilt @dwilt55 Adiós to actor #FernandoBecerril , who passed away yesterday at age 78. Becerril was a prolific character actor in cinema, on television, & on the stage (in Mexico and for years in France). #CineMexicano Adiós to actor #FernandoBecerril, who passed away yesterday at age 78. Becerril was a prolific character actor in cinema, on television, & on the stage (in Mexico and for years in France). #CineMexicano https://t.co/yrIPJEEwqH

Fernando Becerril will be seen as Jose in Death's Roulette. The film marks his last appearance, as he passed away on February 7, 2023.

Carla Adell as Lupe

Carla Adell is an actor best known for playing Camila Ross Carranza in the Mexican TV series Monarca and Andrea in Viaje al centro de la tierra, a Mexican Disney+ series based on the book The Journey to the Center of the Earth. She has also appeared in films such as No Manches Frida, While the Wolf's Away, The Inhabitant, No Manches Frida 2, and Mayfly.

Carla Adell will be seen as Lupe in Death's Roulette.

Other critical actors in Death's Roulette include Dagoberto Gama, Juan Carlos Remolina, Suly Castillo, Nicole Cicerchia, Daniel Ledesma, Nancy Molano, Natalia Plasencia, and José Miguel Ramos.

Produced by 11:11 Films and ViacomCBS International Studios, Death's Roulette will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+ from May 5, 2023.

