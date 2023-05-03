Death's Roulette on Paramount+: Release date, trailer, cast, and more

Paramount+'s new Spanish thriller flick, Death's Roulette, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, May 5, 2023. The movie centers around several strangers who are mysteriously kidnapped and wake up in a secluded house to discover they're all part of a sinister game.

The film features Maribel Verdú in one of the major roles, along with many others portraying significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Manolo Cardona, who makes his directorial debut. The screenplay is penned by Julieta Steinberg, Gavo Amiel, and Cardona, based on an original script by Frank Ariza titled La Terminal.

Paramount+'s Death's Roulette trailer depicts seven strangers trapped in a sinister game

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for Death's Roulette on April 18, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous important events set to unfold in the new movie.

The trailer begins with the shot of a woman waking up in a massive mansion, along with several strangers. The premise is quickly established as viewers see they're all locked inside the house.

They subsequently realize they're part of a frightening game that involves death. Overall, the trailer doesn't reveal any major spoilers and maintains a scary tone that fans of horror and psychological thrillers would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Paramount+ also put out the official description of the series, which reads:

''Death's Roulette stars Manolo Cardona, Maribel Verdú, Carla Adell, Juan Carlos Remolina, Adriana Paz, Dagoberto Gama, and Fernando Becerril, and follows seven strangers who wake up in a mansion in the middle of nowhere to discover they are part of a twisted game.''

The synopsis further reads,

''They have 60 minutes to choose one person to die; otherwise, all of them will be murdered. As the clock ticks down, the most lurid secrets will come to light, and they’ll discover they are all connected by a dark past.''

Based on the official description and trailer, fans can expect a powerful and creepy thriller film that explores the darkest facets of human nature. Fans of movies like Saw and Identity would certainly enjoy this film.

A quick look at Death's Roulette cast

Noted Spanish actress Maribel Verdú stars in one of the major roles in the film. Details about her character are not known at this point, but fans can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the movie based on the trailer. She looks in terrific form as she perfectly captures her character's angst, paranoia, and tension with stunning ease.

Apart from the upcoming Paramount+ thriller film, Maribel Verdú has previously appeared in several critically acclaimed and iconic movies over the years, like Y tu mamá también, Pan's Labyrinth, and Siete mesas de billar francés, among many more.

Starring alongside her in other significant roles are numerous other noted actors like Carla Adell, Manolo Cardona, Adriana Paz, and Fernando Becerril. Manolo Cardona, who's making his first-ever directorial venture, is a noted Columbian actor known for films like The Snitch Cartel, Fort Bliss, La última muerte, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Death's Roulette on Paramount+ on Friday, May 5, 2023.

