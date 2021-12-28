Debra Messing and Will Chase relationship explored as actress mourns loss of former partner's ex-wife Lori Davis 

American actress Debra Messing shared a post grieving the demise of a member of her "chosen family."
On December 27, The Wedding Date actress posted a series of photos featuring her ex-partner Will Chase's former wife, Lori Chase, on Instagram.
Calling her a "bright light," Messing said that the two shared a "unique bond" and that her son Roman (17) was lucky to have Chase's daughters as his sisters.
Describing her personality, Messing said that Chase was always ready to celebrate anything:
"You're so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic."
Commenting on their friendship, Debra Messing said that she and Chase would attend school musicals, theater productions, and Broadway musicals together.
Lori Chase was a theater performer and is well known for her part in 2000's Broadway musical The Full Monty.
The cause of Lori Chase's demise has not yet been revealed.
Debra Messing and Will Chase's relationship explored
Debra Messing and Will Chase first met on NBC's now-canceled show Smash, from 2011-2014.
At the time, Messing, 53, had recently separated from her husband of 10 years, Daniel Zelman. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old Dopesick star was recently divorced from his wife, Broadway actress Stephanie Gibson.
The duo played each other's romantic interests both on and off-screen. Messing and Chase began attending public events like galas and premieres together.
Talking about their relationship to news outlet PEOPLE, Smash's director dubbed the duo's relationship as "showmance."
"I don’t know where Debra and Will would have met otherwise. So Smash brought them together, and the context of their onscreen relationship, I’m sure that triggered a lot."
After dating for almost three years, the couple decided to part ways in 2014.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Will Chase is a father to two daughters, Daisy (22) and Gracie (20), who he shares with his now-deceased wife, Lori Chase. The duo was married for ten years, from 1998 to 2008.