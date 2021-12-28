Debra Messing and Will Chase relationship explored as actress mourns loss of former partner's ex-wife Lori Davis 

American actress Debra Messing shared a post grieving the demise of a member of her "chosen family."

On December 27, The Wedding Date actress posted a series of photos featuring her ex-partner Will Chase's former wife, Lori Chase, on Instagram.

Calling her a "bright light," Messing said that the two shared a "unique bond" and that her son Roman (17) was lucky to have Chase's daughters as his sisters.

Describing her personality, Messing said that Chase was always ready to celebrate anything:

"You're so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic."

Commenting on their friendship, Debra Messing said that she and Chase would attend school musicals, theater productions, and Broadway musicals together.

Lori Chase was a theater performer and is well known for her part in 2000's Broadway musical The Full Monty.

The cause of Lori Chase's demise has not yet been revealed.

Debra Messing and Will Chase's relationship explored

amiamoci 𝓫𝓵𝓪𝓬𝓴 𝓵𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓼 𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓻 @amiamonoistesse Debra Messing and Will Chase

(novembre 2011- ottobre 2014) sono stati fidanzati per 2 anni e 11 mesi. Lei aveva 43 anni e lui 41. Debra Messing and Will Chase(novembre 2011- ottobre 2014) sono stati fidanzati per 2 anni e 11 mesi. Lei aveva 43 anni e lui 41. https://t.co/00GmY02aBi

Debra Messing and Will Chase first met on NBC's now-canceled show Smash, from 2011-2014.

At the time, Messing, 53, had recently separated from her husband of 10 years, Daniel Zelman. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old Dopesick star was recently divorced from his wife, Broadway actress Stephanie Gibson.

The duo played each other's romantic interests both on and off-screen. Messing and Chase began attending public events like galas and premieres together.

Talking about their relationship to news outlet PEOPLE, Smash's director dubbed the duo's relationship as "showmance."

"I don’t know where Debra and Will would have met otherwise. So Smash brought them together, and the context of their onscreen relationship, I’m sure that triggered a lot."

Space-reporter-news @Spacereportern1 Happy Birthday

Frank William Chase, better known by his stage name Will Chase, is an American actor and singer, best known for his work in Broadway musicals and country superstar Luke Wheeler on ABC's Nashville.



Born: September 12, 1970 (age 50 years), Frankfort, Kentucky Happy BirthdayFrank William Chase, better known by his stage name Will Chase, is an American actor and singer, best known for his work in Broadway musicals and country superstar Luke Wheeler on ABC's Nashville.Born: September 12, 1970 (age 50 years), Frankfort, Kentucky https://t.co/Ijlp0h55TL

After dating for almost three years, the couple decided to part ways in 2014.

Will Chase is a father to two daughters, Daisy (22) and Gracie (20), who he shares with his now-deceased wife, Lori Chase. The duo was married for ten years, from 1998 to 2008.

