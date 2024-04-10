Deep Purple 2024 North American Tour with Yes: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Deep Purple with Yes 2024 North American Tour is scheduled to be held from August 14, 2024 to September 8, 2024 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled 1 MORE TIME TOUR, will be part of the broader tour of the same name by the band.

The upcoming tour is set to feature shows in cities such as Cincinnati, Gilford, and Tampa, among others. Deep Purple announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on April 9, 2024:

Artist presale as well as VIP fan package presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code SMOKE. Also underway is the Citibank Cardholder presale, which can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card.

A Live Nation presale will be available subsequently from April 10, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code RIFF. There will also be Ticketmaster and local venue presales available at the same time.

General tickets for the tour will be available from April 12, 2024 at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices for general tickets are not available as of the writing of this article.

Deep Purple 2024 North American Tour with Yes dates and venues

Deep Purple released their iconic song Smoke on the Water, first on their 1972 album Machine Head and then as a single in 1973. Considered to be their pre-eminent song, the single is now a Grammy Awards Hall of Fame record.

Now, Deep Purple is celebrating 50 years of the single with a major tour, starting with the newly announced North America leg, before they embark on the UK and Europe leg of the tour previously announced on March 19, 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Deep Purple 2024 North American Tour with Yes is given below:

August 14, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

August 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

August 17, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 18, 2024 – Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino – Grand Theatre

August 19, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

August 21, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center

August 22, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

August 23, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 25, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 27, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

August 28, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Banknh Pavilion

August 30, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 31, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

September 1, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

September 3, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

September 4, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage At Spac

September 6, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

September 7, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

September 8, 2024 – Scranton, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

The dates and venues for Deep Purple UK and Europe tour 2024 is also given below:

October 17, 2024 – Katowice, Poland at Spodek Arena

October 19, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 20, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Messehalle

October 22, 2024 - Mannheim, Germany at SAP Arena

October 23, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

October 25, 2024 – Essen, Germany at Grugahalle

October 26, 2024 – Lingen, Germany at Emsland Arena

October 28, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

October 29, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggodome

October 31, 2024 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal

November 1, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith

November 4, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

November 6, 2024 – London, UK at 02

November 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK at FD Arena

November 9, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

November 10, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Aside from the upcoming tour, Deep Purple will also perform at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2024. The band will appear at the event alongside artists such as Alice Cooper and Avenged Sevenfold, among others.