Deep Purple 2024 North American Tour with Yes: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Deep Purple with Yes 2024 North American Tour is scheduled to be held from August 14, 2024 to September 8, 2024 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled 1 MORE TIME TOUR, will be part of the broader tour of the same name by the band.
The upcoming tour is set to feature shows in cities such as Cincinnati, Gilford, and Tampa, among others. Deep Purple announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on April 9, 2024:
Artist presale as well as VIP fan package presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code SMOKE. Also underway is the Citibank Cardholder presale, which can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card.
A Live Nation presale will be available subsequently from April 10, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code RIFF. There will also be Ticketmaster and local venue presales available at the same time.
General tickets for the tour will be available from April 12, 2024 at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices for general tickets are not available as of the writing of this article.
Deep Purple 2024 North American Tour with Yes dates and venues
Deep Purple released their iconic song Smoke on the Water, first on their 1972 album Machine Head and then as a single in 1973. Considered to be their pre-eminent song, the single is now a Grammy Awards Hall of Fame record.
Now, Deep Purple is celebrating 50 years of the single with a major tour, starting with the newly announced North America leg, before they embark on the UK and Europe leg of the tour previously announced on March 19, 2024.
The full list of dates and venues for the Deep Purple 2024 North American Tour with Yes is given below:
- August 14, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live
- August 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
- August 17, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 18, 2024 – Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino – Grand Theatre
- August 19, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- August 21, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center
- August 22, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
- August 23, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- August 25, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage
- August 27, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- August 28, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Banknh Pavilion
- August 30, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 31, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- September 1, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
- September 3, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- September 4, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage At Spac
- September 6, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
- September 7, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- September 8, 2024 – Scranton, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The dates and venues for Deep Purple UK and Europe tour 2024 is also given below:
- October 17, 2024 – Katowice, Poland at Spodek Arena
- October 19, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle
- October 20, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Messehalle
- October 22, 2024 - Mannheim, Germany at SAP Arena
- October 23, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle
- October 25, 2024 – Essen, Germany at Grugahalle
- October 26, 2024 – Lingen, Germany at Emsland Arena
- October 28, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National
- October 29, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggodome
- October 31, 2024 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal
- November 1, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith
- November 4, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena
- November 6, 2024 – London, UK at 02
- November 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK at FD Arena
- November 9, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- November 10, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
Aside from the upcoming tour, Deep Purple will also perform at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2024. The band will appear at the event alongside artists such as Alice Cooper and Avenged Sevenfold, among others.