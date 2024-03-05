"'Deepfake', to be precise": A Killer Paradox director admits using CG on Son Suk-ku's younger counterpart's face 

A Killer Paradox director Lee Chang-hee made a shocking revelation about Son Suk-ku's younger counterpart. The director admitted using deep fake and computer-generated imagery to achieve the resemblance between the actors and their younger versions in the series.

Recently, the Netflix crime thriller series has garnered attention from netizens and viewers for its plot, storyline, and the actors’ performance. Fans have also highlighted how the young actor resembled Son Suk-ku who played the role of Jang Nam-gam.

Child actor Kang Jee-seok played the character of Jang Nam-gam's younger version in A Killer Paradox. Fans and viewers expressed their thoughts about the uncanny resemblance the two actors have and also praised the casting director for doing their job well. However, in a recent interview with Korea Joongang Daily, director Lee Chang-hee opened up about the process of making the child actor look similar to Son Suk-ku.

He said,

“A child actor played Son’s part and the face was recreated by collecting photos of Son when he was younger and adding special effects – 'Deep fake’, to be precise – to it”.

He further revealed using different methods to fulfill the requirements of the process,

“We didn’t have many photos of him when he was younger, so we drew image models.”

On February 14, Lee Chang-hee attended an interview with South Korean reporters at a Café in Jung District, Seoul. During the interview, he opened up about how A Killer Paradox achieved the similar looks of Son Suk-ku to the child actor Kang Jee-seok through CG effects.

Son Suk-ku played the role of Detective Jang Nam-gam who investigated the murder case involving Choi Woo-shik's Lee Tang. Meanwhile, Kang Jee-seok played Jang Nam-gam during the middle school era in episodes 7 and 8, and another child actor Jang Ji-an portrayed the youngest version of Jang Nam-gam. The child actors garnered attention for their resemblance with Son Suk-ku.

The director revealed that Kang Jee-seok's part and other characters’ looks and appearance in the scenes from the past were modified with the help of deep fake technology. Kim Yo-han’s Noh-bin along with Lim Se-joo who played the role of Gyeong-ah who underwent a plastic surgery in the drama was also showcased through special effects in their past versions. This was one of the reasons why the past versions had no dialogues.

A Killer Paradox budget

A huge budget went into the process of using computer-generated effects and deep fakes on the child versions of the characters. Lee Chang-hee revealed that the producers questioned if it was necessary to use so much money on the effects. However, the directed decided to do so to portray reality,

He said, “For the sake of reality.”

About A Killer Paradox

Its official synopsis reads:

“When one accidental killing leads to another, an ordinary young man finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective”.

The 8-episode crime thriller drama A Killer Paradox is now available on Netflix.