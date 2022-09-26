''Definitely complicated'': Reasonable Doubt creator opens up on protagonist Jax Stewart ahead of series premiere

Raamla Mohamed, the creator of Hulu's brand new legal drama series, Reasonable Doubt, recently spoke about the show's protagonist, Jax Stewart, during an interaction with TV Insider. Mohamed told the publication that Jax is a ''complicated'' character.

The series will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. It stars Emayatzy Corinealdi in the lead role and many others in key supporting roles. Read on to learn more about what Raamla Mohammed said about Corinealdi's character in Reasonable Doubt.

Reasonable Doubt creator teases protagonist Jax Stewart's romantic life

Apart from describing Jax Stewart's character as ''complicated,'' creator Raamla Mohamed further spoke about Stewart's relationship with men during her interaction with TV Insider. She said,

''Jax is definitely complicated. Her relationship with men and with her sexuality get answered as the season goes on.''

Mohamed's intriguing description of the character makes sense as Jax Stewart's life seems to be a total mess. Per TV Insider, Stewart's husband doesn't want to continue their relationship, which devastates her. She also finds herself deeply infatuated with a criminal client of hers, played by Michael Ealy.

Based on Raamla's comments and the trailer, it seems like Stewart's romantic and sexual feelings towards men are among the major aspects that define her character and the story.

The trailer offers a glimpse of her relationship with Michael Ealy's character, with whom she's seen making passionate love. Jax Stewart is also depicted as an extremely lonely woman, who hilariously says, ''I didn't get married to sleep alone," when her husband says he wants to leave her.

Series EP Kerry Washington, who also served as the director of the show's first episode, had earlier given a peek into Stewart's chaotic life. She said,

''Reasonable Doubt is about this phenomenal lawyer named Jax Stewart, who tackles incredibly complicated clients and issues.''

Regarding her thoughts on the show and the kind of impact it might have on the viewers, she said,

''We're really proud of the show. We're walking through the world as this incredibly powerful black woman does. I want people to feel changed and moved and more in touch with themselves. We just hope you love it.''

More details about Reasonable Doubt's plot and cast

Reasonable Doubt tells the story of a complicated and fascinating lawyer who takes on some of the most difficult cases. However, she doesn't have a strong sense of ethics and morality and has a very twisted interpretation of the law.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the series' unique tone that blends elements of comedy and legal drama. Fans of both genres will undoubtedly enjoy this series. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Hulu:

''In ''Reasonable Doubt,'' you'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.''

Apart from Emayatzy Corinealdi in the lead role, the show features several prominent actors in supporting roles, including Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, Brooke Lyons, and Angela Grovey.

You can watch Reasonable Doubt on Hulu on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

