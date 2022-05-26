Dehd announces 2022 World Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Indie rock trio Dehd have announced their complete World Tour schedule, shortly after sharing a video for their new song Windows from their new album titled Blue Skies. Dehd's World Tour kicked off on May 24 in New York, and the North America leg of the tour will stretch till October. The tour will then move to Europe, where the band will perform in various countries including the UK. According to the schedule, it will wrap up in Ireland in November 2022.

Tickets for the Dehd World Tour will be available starting May 25, 10.00 am, from Live Nation.

Dehd World Tour 2022 dates

May 24 -- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^

May 25 -- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^

May 26 -- Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall ^

May 27 -- Montreal, Quebec - Theatre Fairmount

May 28 -- Toronto, Ontario - Lee’s Palace

June 04 -- Chicago, IL - Metro *

June 11 -- New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

July 09 -- Chicago, IL - Square Roots Festival

August 21 -- Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop

August 22 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotown

August 24 -- Cambridge, England - Junction 2

August 28 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotown

August 30 -- Birmingham, England - The Castle & Falcon

August 31 -- Cambridge, England - Junction 2

September 02 -- Wiltshire, England - End of the Road Festival

September 04 -- Maastricht, Netherlands - Bruis Festival

September 21 -- Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

September 22 -- Omaha, NE - Slowdown

September 23 -- Denver, CO - The Summit

September 24 -- Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

September 27 -- Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

September 28 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rickshaw Theatre

September 30 -- Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market

October 02 -- San Francisco, CA - August Hall

October 05 -- Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

October 06 -- San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

October 07 -- Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

October 09 -- Austin, TX - ACL Fest

October 12 -- Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

October 13 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 16 -- Austin, TX - ACL Fest

October 21 -- Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

October 22 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 23 -- Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

October 25 -- Boston, MA - Royale

October 26 -- Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre

October 27 -- Toronto, Ontario - Opera House

November 02 -- Milan, Italy - Magnolia

November 03 -- Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

November 07 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

November 08 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Kristallen

November 09 -- Oslo, Norway - John Dee

November 11 -- Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

November 12 -- Brussels, Belgium - Grand Salon

November 16 -- Bristol, England - The Lanes

November 17 -- Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

November 18 -- Sunderland, England - Pop Recs

November 29 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Oran Mor

November 20 -- Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

^ with 81355

* with Pixel Grip

Dehd to release new album Blue Skies on Friday, May 27

Dehd is a Chicago-based band that was formed in 2015. It consists of members Emily Kempf, Jason Balla and Eric McGrady. The band is slated to release their new album titled Blue Skies on Friday, May 27 via Fat Possum. Dehd recently shared the video for their newly released song Window from the album.

Dehd’s lead singer Emily Kempf noted that Window is about being obsessed with true love and its construct, and said:

“I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.”

Emily has co-directed the music video with Kevin Veselka.

Earlier this year, the band released singles including Bad Love, Stars, and Empty In My Mind.

