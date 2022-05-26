Dehd announces 2022 World Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Indie rock trio Dehd have announced their complete World Tour schedule, shortly after sharing a video for their new song Windows from their new album titled Blue Skies. Dehd's World Tour kicked off on May 24 in New York, and the North America leg of the tour will stretch till October. The tour will then move to Europe, where the band will perform in various countries including the UK. According to the schedule, it will wrap up in Ireland in November 2022.
Tickets for the Dehd World Tour will be available starting May 25, 10.00 am, from Live Nation.
Dehd World Tour 2022 dates
May 24 -- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^
May 25 -- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^
May 26 -- Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall ^
May 27 -- Montreal, Quebec - Theatre Fairmount
May 28 -- Toronto, Ontario - Lee’s Palace
June 04 -- Chicago, IL - Metro *
June 11 -- New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival
July 09 -- Chicago, IL - Square Roots Festival
August 21 -- Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop
August 22 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotown
August 24 -- Cambridge, England - Junction 2
August 28 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotown
August 30 -- Birmingham, England - The Castle & Falcon
August 31 -- Cambridge, England - Junction 2
September 02 -- Wiltshire, England - End of the Road Festival
September 04 -- Maastricht, Netherlands - Bruis Festival
September 21 -- Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
September 22 -- Omaha, NE - Slowdown
September 23 -- Denver, CO - The Summit
September 24 -- Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
September 27 -- Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
September 28 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rickshaw Theatre
September 30 -- Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market
October 02 -- San Francisco, CA - August Hall
October 05 -- Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
October 06 -- San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
October 07 -- Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
October 09 -- Austin, TX - ACL Fest
October 12 -- Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
October 13 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
October 16 -- Austin, TX - ACL Fest
October 21 -- Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
October 22 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
October 23 -- Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
October 25 -- Boston, MA - Royale
October 26 -- Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre
October 27 -- Toronto, Ontario - Opera House
November 02 -- Milan, Italy - Magnolia
November 03 -- Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
November 07 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
November 08 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Kristallen
November 09 -- Oslo, Norway - John Dee
November 11 -- Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
November 12 -- Brussels, Belgium - Grand Salon
November 16 -- Bristol, England - The Lanes
November 17 -- Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club
November 18 -- Sunderland, England - Pop Recs
November 29 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Oran Mor
November 20 -- Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
^ with 81355
* with Pixel Grip
Dehd to release new album Blue Skies on Friday, May 27
Dehd is a Chicago-based band that was formed in 2015. It consists of members Emily Kempf, Jason Balla and Eric McGrady. The band is slated to release their new album titled Blue Skies on Friday, May 27 via Fat Possum. Dehd recently shared the video for their newly released song Window from the album.
Dehd’s lead singer Emily Kempf noted that Window is about being obsessed with true love and its construct, and said:
“I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.”
Emily has co-directed the music video with Kevin Veselka.
Earlier this year, the band released singles including Bad Love, Stars, and Empty In My Mind.