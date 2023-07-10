Depeche Mode Memento Mori Tour 2024: New dates, tickets, venues & more

Depeche Mode have announced a new tour, titled Memento Mori, which is scheduled to be held from January 22, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in venues across Europe. The tour is part of the ongoing Memento Mori World tour and will be the second European leg of it.

The duo announced the new tour,which will feature shows in cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Madrid and Berlin, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase from July 15, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be accessed via the official website of the band (https://www.depechemode.com/#tour).

Depeche Mode building momentum for their album with tour

Memento Mori, Depeche Mode's 15th studio album, was released on March 23, 2023. The album reached the top of the charts in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Switzerland.

In support of their album, the band embarked on their Memento Mori World Tour on March 23, 2023 with a show in the Sacremento, California as part of the North American leg of the tour.

After the North American tour, the band is currently on its first European tour, which will be followed by another North American tour leg, before the band embarks on their newly announced European 2024 tour leg.

The full list of dates and venues for the Depeche Mode tour is given below:

January 22, 2024 - London, UK at O2 Arena

January 24, 2024 - Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

January 29, 2024 - Manchester, UK at AO Arena

January 31, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

February 3, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

February 6, 2024 - Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

February 8, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

February 10, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK at Royal Arena

February 13, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 15, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 17, 2024 - Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

February 22, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

February 24, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

February 29, 2024 - Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

March 3, 2024 - Paris, France at Accor Arena

March 5, 2024 - Paris, France at Accor Arena

March 7, 2024 - Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

March 12, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Wizink Center

March 14, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Wizink Center

March 16, 2024 - Barcelona, Spain at Palau St Jordi

March 19, 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

March 21, 2024 - Bilbao, Spain at BEC

March 23, 2024 - Torino, Italy at Pala Alpitour

March 26, 2024 - Budapest, Hungary at MVM Dome

March 28, 2024 - Milan, Italy at Medilanum Forum

March 30, 2024 - Milan, Italy at Medilanum Forum

April 3, 2024 - Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

April 5, 2024 - Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

Tracing Depeche Mode and their music career

Depeche Mode was originally formed as a collaboration between Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, Andy Fletcher and Vince Clarke in 1977. The band changed its name in 1980, along with the evolution of their music into their signature synth-pop style.

The band released their debut studio album, Speak & Spell, on October 5, 1981. The album peaked at number 10 on the UK album chart as well as at number 21 on the Swedish album chart.

Depeche Mode achieved critical acclaim with their seventh studio album, Violator, which was released on March 19, 1990. The album peaked as a chart topper on the French album chart.

