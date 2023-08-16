Netflix recently released a three-part docuseries titled Depp v. Heard. This thrilling new project showcased the real-life testimonies of actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard during their infamous courtroom trial. The trial ran from April 11 to June 1, 2022, and became the talk of the town. Not only did it set the internet on fire, the entirety of it was even live-streamed. It was viewed by millions all across the globe.

The entire trouble between both parties began in the year 2015 when the couple tied the knot. On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce and got a restraining order against her then-husband on a temporary basis. Things between the two only got worse when both of them filed complaints of defamation against each other.

This Depp v. Heard trial was as high profile as the infamous OJ Simpson court case.

Depp v. Heard on Netflix: According to Heard, something that was meant to be a practical joke went wrong

1) New information about the defecation incident

One of the most disgusting information viewers across the world learned was that Amber Heard had defecated on her husband's bed as a way of abuse. Depp's housekeeper discovered the discovery of fecal matter. She sent him a photo of it, and it didn't take long to take the internet by storm.

Depp claimed that Heard performed the vile act before leaving for the Coachella Music Festival. However, during episode 1, a social media presenter revealed a couple of text messages that were brought up in an older trial. The texts showed Heard speaking about her dog's health issues. She said that the feces was that of her dog.

The text said,

"Okay, sounds good re Boo, but I’m worried it’s not behavioral. I’m worried she’s got brain damage. She can’t seem to predict or control where she uses the bathroom. Last night she sh*t on Johnny while he was sleeping, like all over him, not exaggerating and I hate to keep punishing her when she seems not to be able to remember."

Depp v. Heard revealed that while Depp was certain the fecal matter was that of his former wife, Heard described the incident as "a horrible practical joke gone wrong". The truth behind these allegations is still uncertain.

2) Social media circus during the trail

Even though the Depp v. Heard trial has reached a verdict, it's impossible to learn the actual truth. However, when the entire thing was being broadcasted live, most internet users were siding with Johnny Depp.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp had close to 20 billion views, while #JusticeForAmberHeard received only 77.5 million views. However, these numbers had nothing to do with the outcome of the trial. This was even confirmed by lawyers Elaine Bredehoft, Camille Vasquez, and Ben Chew.

3) Open letter to Amber Heard

Depp v. Heard revealed that an open letter supporting Amber Heard was posted on Twitter following the trial's conclusion.

It went something like this,

"As many, including A.O. Scott for The New York Times have noted, the vilification of Ms Heard and ongoing online harassment of her and those who have voiced support for her have been unprecedented in both vitriol and scale."

As a response, a counter-letter too was posted, which sided with Johnny Depp. This counter letter said that the actor was a victim of domestic violence and not his former wife.