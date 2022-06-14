Desert Daze 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates and more as Tame Impala set to headline

The Desert Daze festival, slated from September 30 to October 2, has announced its lineup. The festival is celebrating its tenth installation of art and music in Southern California. Desert Daze will be headlined by Australian band Tame Impala, who had to cancel their set in 2018 because of a massive storm. The band was supposed to headline Desert Daze in 2018 as well. This year, Tame Impala will play in support of their second studio album, Lonerism.
Also set to headline the festival are Iggy Pop, and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. The festival venue will also host video artists as well.
The art installations will highlight work by Tarik Barri, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show and Slim Reaper, among others. Additionally, the festival will highlight screenings and talks with a screening of Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, a conversation on Mysticism in the Music Industry with artist and occultist Micki Pellerano, among other guests yet to be announced.
Check out the full lineup for the festival below.
Desert Daze 2022 lineup is an amazing array of various genres
- Tame Impala
- Iggy Pop
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Chicano Batman
- The Marías
- Sky Ferreira
- Badbadnotgood
- Jpegmafia
- Mild High Club
- Men I Trust
- Cortex
- Fuzz
- Pond
- Perfume Genius
- Aldous Harding
- Sleaford Mods
- Dakhabrakha
- Boy Pablo
- Cymande
- Shannon & The Clams
- Duster
- Viagra Boys
- Reggie Watts
- Inner Wave
- Los Retros
- Nation Of Language
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Show Me The Body
- Babe Rainbow
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- The Armed
- Lady Wray
- Daniel Rossen Of Grizzly Bear
- Black Country, New Road
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles
- The Space Lady
- Gum (Dj Set)
- L.A. Witch
- Automatic
- Surfbort
- Small Black
- Mildlife
- Surprise Chef
- John Carroll Kirby
- Buck Meek
- Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
- Strawberry Guy
- Vanishing Twin
- Sloppy Jane
- Soul Glo
- The Paranoyds
- Panther Modern
- Jjuujjuu
- Zo
- Slift
- Brainstory
- Imarhan
- Working Men’s Club
- Snapped Ankles
- Molly Lewis
- L’eclair
- Elkka
- Noura Mint Seymali
- Divide & Dissolve
- Al Lover
- Chulita Vinyl Club
- Heads Are Heavy
- Nosaj Thing (Dj Set)
- Clipping.
- Telefon Tel Aviv (Dj Set)
- Silent Servant
- Kid 606
- Cristopher Cichocki (Circular Dimensions Immersive Sound Installation All Weekend)
- Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Screening + Q&A W/ Hamilton Morris
- Micki Pellerano + Guests: Mysticism In The Music Industry
- Tarik Barri A/V Workshop – Explorations With Videosync
- Tarik Barri
- Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show
- Slim Reaper
- Astral Violet
- Feverdream
- Billgazer
- Warped Visions
- Zachary Rodell
- Modular Soundbath & Yoga Each Morning
- Frankie & The Witch Fingers
- Levitation Room
- Mauskovic Dance Band
- Acid Dad
- Vinyl Williams
- Grave Flowers Bongo Band
- Leah Senior
- Radiojed
- Closing Ceremonies W/ Jjuujjuu & Friends
- Meatbodies
- Shannon Lay
- Hooveriii
- Quitapenas
- Baptizm
- Hott Mt – Escape To Witch Mountain – W/ The Bob Baker Marionettes
Desert Daze 2022 tickets
Tickets for Desert Daze 2022 will be available starting June 16 at 10 am PT through the festival’s official website. The presale for the festival is currently ongoing and can be accessed using the code Lonerism to access it.
Tickets are available in the Weekend General Admission category, weekend VIP category, and Weekend VIP Plus categories. The Weekend general admission tickets are priced at $349 and $399 in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 categories respectively.
The Weekend VIP tickets are priced at $649, $749 and $849 respectively and the Weekend VIP Plus ticket is priced at $1999. Also available for purchase are the Weekend General Admission and the Camping Bundle, Camping, Stout Tent Rentals, RV Rentals, Airstream Rentals and Parking passes.
More about the festival
Desert Daze has been taking place at Lake Perris since 2018. The festival website notes that the venue features a beautiful lake, sandy beaches, and well-maintained campgrounds with permanent restrooms and shower facilities. Additionally, the grounds also feature tree-lined shaded areas throughout, nestled inside an unbroken horizon of mountain ranges. The lake and shore are available to everyone for swimming and lounging. Desert Daze was nominated for Festival of the Year in 2018 and 2021.