Desert Daze 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates and more as Tame Impala set to headline

The Desert Daze festival, slated from September 30 to October 2, has announced its lineup. The festival is celebrating its tenth installation of art and music in Southern California. Desert Daze will be headlined by Australian band Tame Impala, who had to cancel their set in 2018 because of a massive storm. The band was supposed to headline Desert Daze in 2018 as well. This year, Tame Impala will play in support of their second studio album, Lonerism.

Also set to headline the festival are Iggy Pop, and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. The festival venue will also host video artists as well.

The art installations will highlight work by Tarik Barri, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show and Slim Reaper, among others. Additionally, the festival will highlight screenings and talks with a screening of Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, a conversation on Mysticism in the Music Industry with artist and occultist Micki Pellerano, among other guests yet to be announced.

Tame Impala

Iggy Pop

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Chicano Batman

The Marías

Sky Ferreira

Badbadnotgood

Jpegmafia

Mild High Club

Men I Trust

Cortex

Fuzz

Pond

Perfume Genius

Aldous Harding

Sleaford Mods

Dakhabrakha

Boy Pablo

Cymande

Shannon & The Clams

Duster

Viagra Boys

Reggie Watts

Inner Wave

Los Retros

Nation Of Language

Nilüfer Yanya

Show Me The Body

Babe Rainbow

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

The Armed

Lady Wray

Daniel Rossen Of Grizzly Bear

Black Country, New Road

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles

The Space Lady

Gum (Dj Set)

L.A. Witch

Automatic

Surfbort

Small Black

Mildlife

Surprise Chef

John Carroll Kirby

Buck Meek

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Strawberry Guy

Vanishing Twin

Sloppy Jane

Soul Glo

The Paranoyds

Panther Modern

Jjuujjuu

Zo

Slift

Brainstory

Imarhan

Working Men’s Club

Snapped Ankles

Molly Lewis

L’eclair

Elkka

Noura Mint Seymali

Divide & Dissolve

Al Lover

Chulita Vinyl Club

Heads Are Heavy

Nosaj Thing (Dj Set)

Clipping.

Telefon Tel Aviv (Dj Set)

Silent Servant

Kid 606

Cristopher Cichocki (Circular Dimensions Immersive Sound Installation All Weekend)

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Screening + Q&A W/ Hamilton Morris

Micki Pellerano + Guests: Mysticism In The Music Industry

Tarik Barri A/V Workshop – Explorations With Videosync

Tarik Barri

Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show

Slim Reaper

Astral Violet

Feverdream

Billgazer

Warped Visions

Zachary Rodell

Modular Soundbath & Yoga Each Morning

Frankie & The Witch Fingers

Levitation Room

Mauskovic Dance Band

Acid Dad

Vinyl Williams

Grave Flowers Bongo Band

Leah Senior

Radiojed

Closing Ceremonies W/ Jjuujjuu & Friends

Meatbodies

Shannon Lay

Hooveriii

Quitapenas

Baptizm

Hott Mt – Escape To Witch Mountain – W/ The Bob Baker Marionettes

Tickets for Desert Daze 2022 will be available starting June 16 at 10 am PT through the festival’s official website. The presale for the festival is currently ongoing and can be accessed using the code Lonerism to access it.

Tickets are available in the Weekend General Admission category, weekend VIP category, and Weekend VIP Plus categories. The Weekend general admission tickets are priced at $349 and $399 in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 categories respectively.

The Weekend VIP tickets are priced at $649, $749 and $849 respectively and the Weekend VIP Plus ticket is priced at $1999. Also available for purchase are the Weekend General Admission and the Camping Bundle, Camping, Stout Tent Rentals, RV Rentals, Airstream Rentals and Parking passes.

Desert Daze has been taking place at Lake Perris since 2018. The festival website notes that the venue features a beautiful lake, sandy beaches, and well-maintained campgrounds with permanent restrooms and shower facilities. Additionally, the grounds also feature tree-lined shaded areas throughout, nestled inside an unbroken horizon of mountain ranges. The lake and shore are available to everyone for swimming and lounging. Desert Daze was nominated for Festival of the Year in 2018 and 2021.

