Desperation Road cast list and characters explored

Mel Gibson's new action thriller movie, Desperation Road, is all set to arrive in theaters on Friday, October 6, 2023. The film focuses on a group of individuals who are caught up in a devastatingly violent situation in a Mississippi town. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the movie:

''In a small Mississippi town, justice and the law are two very different things. Academy Award Winner Mel Gibson (Braveheart), Garret Hedlund (TRON: Legacy), and Willa Fitzgerald (Scream: The TV Series) star in a modern noir thriller based on the acclaimed novel by Michael Farris Smith about two lost souls tortured by the mistakes of their past and bound by a secret that keeps them running.''

Desperation Road features Mel Gibson in one of the main roles, along with several others essaying significant supporting characters. The film is helmed by Nadine Crocker from a script by Michael Farris Smith, whose critically acclaimed novel the movie is based on.

Desperation Road cast list: Mel Gibson and others to star in new action thriller movie

1) Mel Gibson as Mitchell Gaines

Mel Gibson plays the character of Mitchell Gaines in Desperation Road. Mitchell is the father of a former criminal who reunites with his son as the latter tries to rebuild his life. Apart from that, not much else is known about his character, but he's set to play a very significant role in the story.

Gibson looks brilliant as he dominates the trailer with his raw charisma and charm. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Over the years, Gibson has been a part of several iconic and popular films and shows like The Sullivans, Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ, Lethal Weapon, and many more. He's set to star in the widely anticipated series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

2) Garrett Hedlund as Russell Gaines

Garrett Hedlund essays the role of Russell Gaines in the new action thriller movie. Russell is Mitchell's son and has a criminal past. However, he's trying to put his old life behind him, but things take a dramatic turn thanks to a woman.

Garrett Hedlund is a noted actor who's played many memorable roles in several TV shows and movies like The Marsh King's Daughter, Friday Night Lights, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Tulsa King, to name a few.

3) Willa Fitzgerald as Maben

Willa Fitzgerald plays the character of Maben in Desperation Road. Maben is a mysterious woman who makes a sudden entry into the lives of Russell and Mitchell. Willa Fitzgerald looks impressive in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a nuanced performance in the movie. She's previously appeared in Royal Pains, Scream, Dare Me, Reacher, Savage Salvation, and Little Women.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Desperation Road features several other actors playing pivotal supporting roles, like:

Ella Thomas as Sarah Magee

Kat Foster

Ryan Hurst

Pyper Braun

Woody McClain

Paulina Gálvez

Katy Bodenhamer

Mike Seely

Desperation Road will be available to watch in theaters on Friday, October 6, 2023.