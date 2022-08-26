"Despise their core customer base": Marks & Spencer fitting room controversy explained as netizens slam brand for "inclusive" changing space 

Marks & Spencer has been receiving massive backlash for keeping an "inclusive" changing space after the brand informed people that customers could use any changing room in their stores irrespective of gender.

The revelation raised concerns among females who worried about their safety and privacy while using these "inclusive" fitting rooms.

Many slammed the franchise on Twitter by promoting #BoycottMarksandSpencer and said they would not visit the brand's stores until they segregated the trial rooms between the genders. The brand has seen a decline in its stock prices since the hashtag started trending on social media.

One user questioned the brand's policy and said they should focus on their "core customer base."

Women slam Marks & Spencer for putting their privacy at risk

The question about the trial rooms was first raised by a user named Polly in July when she went shopping at one of the Marks & Spencer stores. She shared her experience, saying that she and her daughter could not find a "female-only" changing room.

Polly 🦖🧙‍♀️🐈‍⬛ @Pollyrooroo In Braehead @marksandspencer today shopping for school clothes for my 10 year old daughter. She wanted to try on school skirts but we could only find changing rooms with a sign 'mens fitting room'. Staff told me these were 'unisex' & they don't have female only changing rooms 1/ In Braehead @marksandspencer today shopping for school clothes for my 10 year old daughter. She wanted to try on school skirts but we could only find changing rooms with a sign 'mens fitting room'. Staff told me these were 'unisex' & they don't have female only changing rooms 1/

The Tweet was liked by over 2.4k users and retweeted over 950 times.

Another user, Biffa, shared the post and questioned the company about their security regarding "small hidden cameras" and risks towards women. She reshared it on August 23, telling the brand she was still waiting for a reply.

Biffa @b_biffa @Pollyrooroo @marksandspencer Dear @marksandspencer , please can you confirm that you’ve added extra security to the ‘others’ changing room. Secondly are you regularly scanning for small hidden cameras? Please provide the safeguards you’ve put into practice since removing female only changing rooms. @Pollyrooroo @marksandspencer Dear @marksandspencer, please can you confirm that you’ve added extra security to the ‘others’ changing room. Secondly are you regularly scanning for small hidden cameras? Please provide the safeguards you’ve put into practice since removing female only changing rooms.

The company replied to Biffa, telling her that their stores have changing rooms in both the men's and women's sections, and those changing rooms are mostly used by customers shopping in those sections. However, customers are free to use any changing cubicles, regardless of their gender.

M&S @marksandspencer @b_biffa While they are mainly used by customers of that gender, as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers, we allow customers the choice of fitting room. Thanks 2/2 @b_biffa While they are mainly used by customers of that gender, as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers, we allow customers the choice of fitting room. Thanks 2/2

In response, Biffa announced that she won't be visiting the store since a member of the opposite gender might enter unannounced in the changing rooms.

Biffa @b_biffa @marksandspencer Thank you for your response. This is stealth unisex changing rooms and I won’t be returning. It needs to be clearly signposted in the shops so that people know a member of the opposite sex can enter at any moment. The ‘mens and womens’ signs are now incorrect. @marksandspencer Thank you for your response. This is stealth unisex changing rooms and I won’t be returning. It needs to be clearly signposted in the shops so that people know a member of the opposite sex can enter at any moment. The ‘mens and womens’ signs are now incorrect.

Soon, more people started to join the protest against Marks & Spencer, claiming that they won't be shopping at the stores anymore.

Shoppers accused the brand of not respecting their "privacy" and "safety" by allowing men to use female changing rooms.

Harleen Quinzel @HarleenQzel40 #respectmysex Next company to jump on the gender woowoo train; @marksandspencer Marks & Spencer does not respect the privacy or safety of women and girls, they're now allowing men the use of female changing rooms. #boycottMarksandSpencer Next company to jump on the gender woowoo train; @marksandspencer Marks & Spencer does not respect the privacy or safety of women and girls, they're now allowing men the use of female changing rooms. #boycottMarksandSpencer #respectmysex

Marjorie Hutchins @leakylike

Few times a year, every year. Clothing only.



I shall not return to your shop until you provide female only changing rooms

& I am advising friends & family of your unsafe policy

#boycottMarksandSpencer twitter.com/marksandspence… M&S @marksandspencer @b_biffa While they are mainly used by customers of that gender, as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers, we allow customers the choice of fitting room. Thanks 2/2 @b_biffa While they are mainly used by customers of that gender, as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers, we allow customers the choice of fitting room. Thanks 2/2 I have been a regular shopper at @marksandspencer since I was a teenagerFew times a year, every year. Clothing only.I shall not return to your shop until you provide female only changing rooms& I am advising friends & family of your unsafe policy I have been a regular shopper at @marksandspencer since I was a teenagerFew times a year, every year. Clothing only.I shall not return to your shop until you provide female only changing rooms& I am advising friends & family of your unsafe policy#boycottMarksandSpencer twitter.com/marksandspence…

Harleen Quinzel @HarleenQzel40 @marksandspencer @Essiefields14 So you're allowing biological men the choice to use the changing rooms that women and girls use? Great, I'll be unsubscribing from M&S and will never visit another store again. #respectmysex @marksandspencer @Essiefields14 So you're allowing biological men the choice to use the changing rooms that women and girls use? Great, I'll be unsubscribing from M&S and will never visit another store again. #respectmysex

One user pointed out that some religions do not allow men and women to share changing spaces, which creates a problem for them to shop at the stores. Another user said that shared spaces could turn into a space for voyeurism and harassment.

Angela @elagnab @marksandspencer @b_biffa Inclusive for whom? What about women with specific religious requirements for single sex spaces, for instance? #Equality @marksandspencer @b_biffa Inclusive for whom? What about women with specific religious requirements for single sex spaces, for instance? #Equality

Zelda @ZeldaTheChicken @JulianBaggini @marksandspencer Mixed sex spaces have the highest rates of voyeurism and sexual harassment. @marksandspencer is quite happy to do away with one of the easiest safeguards that reduces harassment by men of women because they don't want to actually provide appropriate spaces. Who loses? Women. Ofc. @JulianBaggini @marksandspencer Mixed sex spaces have the highest rates of voyeurism and sexual harassment. @marksandspencer is quite happy to do away with one of the easiest safeguards that reduces harassment by men of women because they don't want to actually provide appropriate spaces. Who loses? Women. Ofc.

However, not everyone was against the brand for their choice of inclusivity. Some people applauded the store for providing space to all types of genders.

ℝ𝕠𝕩𝕪 @FireyRoxy



Well done



Ignore the haters on Guess I'll be going to M&S for lunch today.Well done @marksandspencer for being inclusive.Ignore the haters on #boycottMarksandSpencer Guess I'll be going to M&S for lunch today.Well done @marksandspencer for being inclusive.Ignore the haters on #boycottMarksandSpencer

Darren Scothern @Autist_Writer Knowing that transphobes are going to boycott Marks and Spencer is just going to encourage me to shop there. I’m not trans, I’m just a reasonably decent human being, I hope. Knowing that transphobes are going to boycott Marks and Spencer is just going to encourage me to shop there. I’m not trans, I’m just a reasonably decent human being, I hope.

Marks & Spencer replied to the backlash

The brand told customers that their locker rooms are "individual lockable cubicles" that give customers the privacy and comfort they need. In a statement to the media, they said:

“Our fitting rooms consist of individual lockable cubicles. They are located within our womenswear and menswear departments and therefore are mainly used by customers of that gender, however as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers we allow customers their choice of fitting room, with our colleagues exercising discretion and common sense.”

However, the current situation has caused the company's stock prices to drop significantly. Women opposing the company's policy on inclusive cubicles were seen celebrating in the aftereffects of their online protest.

As of yet, Marks & Spencer hasn't provided any additional comment on the situation.

