"Despise their core customer base": Marks & Spencer fitting room controversy explained as netizens slam brand for "inclusive" changing space 

Marks & Spencer has been receiving massive backlash for keeping an "inclusive" changing space after the brand informed people that customers could use any changing room in their stores irrespective of gender.
The revelation raised concerns among females who worried about their safety and privacy while using these "inclusive" fitting rooms.
Many slammed the franchise on Twitter by promoting #BoycottMarksandSpencer and said they would not visit the brand's stores until they segregated the trial rooms between the genders. The brand has seen a decline in its stock prices since the hashtag started trending on social media.
One user questioned the brand's policy and said they should focus on their "core customer base."
Women slam Marks & Spencer for putting their privacy at risk
The question about the trial rooms was first raised by a user named Polly in July when she went shopping at one of the Marks & Spencer stores. She shared her experience, saying that she and her daughter could not find a "female-only" changing room.
The Tweet was liked by over 2.4k users and retweeted over 950 times.
Another user, Biffa, shared the post and questioned the company about their security regarding "small hidden cameras" and risks towards women. She reshared it on August 23, telling the brand she was still waiting for a reply.
The company replied to Biffa, telling her that their stores have changing rooms in both the men's and women's sections, and those changing rooms are mostly used by customers shopping in those sections. However, customers are free to use any changing cubicles, regardless of their gender.
In response, Biffa announced that she won't be visiting the store since a member of the opposite gender might enter unannounced in the changing rooms.
Soon, more people started to join the protest against Marks & Spencer, claiming that they won't be shopping at the stores anymore.
Shoppers accused the brand of not respecting their "privacy" and "safety" by allowing men to use female changing rooms.
One user pointed out that some religions do not allow men and women to share changing spaces, which creates a problem for them to shop at the stores. Another user said that shared spaces could turn into a space for voyeurism and harassment.
However, not everyone was against the brand for their choice of inclusivity. Some people applauded the store for providing space to all types of genders.
Marks & Spencer replied to the backlash
The brand told customers that their locker rooms are "individual lockable cubicles" that give customers the privacy and comfort they need. In a statement to the media, they said:
“Our fitting rooms consist of individual lockable cubicles. They are located within our womenswear and menswear departments and therefore are mainly used by customers of that gender, however as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers we allow customers their choice of fitting room, with our colleagues exercising discretion and common sense.”
However, the current situation has caused the company's stock prices to drop significantly. Women opposing the company's policy on inclusive cubicles were seen celebrating in the aftereffects of their online protest.
As of yet, Marks & Spencer hasn't provided any additional comment on the situation.