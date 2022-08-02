Where to buy Adidas x Thebe Magugu inclusive collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with South African luxury designer Thebe Magugu for a vibrant and expressive collection that celebrates heritage, community, and identity, inspired by the South African designer's childhood. This marks the first of two drops with Thebe Magugu.

The debut collection is made for women and features joyful and whimsical artwork of women dancing over apparel and footwear pieces. The collection was designed in collaboration with artist Phathu Nembilwi. The collection was released to adiClub members on August 1, 2022, whereas the general public release is slated for August 15, 2022, on Adidas CONFIRMED.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Thebe Magugu women's collection

Upcoming Adidas x Thebe Magugu women's collection (Image via Adidas)

The debut collection of Thebe Magugu features women's designs and is influenced by Thebe's aunt, mother, and grandmother, and it represents the theme of feminity. The collection is constructed and interwoven out of leading Adidas material technology.

Each garment in the collection features an abstract selection of punchy and bright colors including yellow, orange, shock pink, and pulse lilac. The collection includes garments for multiple sports including swimming, running, tennis, training, cycling, and football, alongside multiple sets of casual lifestyle garments.

The collection is united by a shared passion for kinship and inclusivity, and are available in inclusive sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL. The swimwear collection includes a three-piece modesty set made in part with recycled materials and chlorine resistant fabric.

The gender neutral pieces are made with UNITEFIT technology, a fit system created with a spectrum of genders, sizes, and forms in mind. The tennis pieces are made using high-performance technology and will premiere during the most prominent hardcourt tournaments by athletes Dana Mathewson, Felix Auger Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daria Kasatkina.

The high-performance tennis collection also includes the Purple NY UNITEFIT Tennis Dress, which delivers style and functionality, made in part with recycled materials.

The collaborative collection also features statement Originals look with the Originals Crop T-shirt in semi pulse lilac and white colorways, delivering a classic streetwear style. The Originals 7/8 leggings are also included in the collection.

The collaboration also includes many iconic Adidas footwear silhouettes such as Nizza Platform, Stan Smith, Forum, and Astir footwear, featuring the design accents of Magugu's signature prints. In an official press release, South African designer Thebe Magugu commented on the inspiration behind the collection,

"I'm infinitely inspired by the energy of the women in my life and the heritage of my native land. Bringing together such personal stories through design and blending them with Adidas' iconic performance and lifestyle pieces has been an amazing process."

Magugu further talked about the details of the collection,

"The collection really celebrated all the positive influences around me, and a sense of community that is so important to me. I hope it inspire the same joyful feeling in those who wear it."

The collection reflects a commitment to consciously crafting performance materials, pieces, and hero styles that have also been constructed out of recycled materials, just one of the innovations that represents their commitment to help end plastic waste.

Hero pieces and most key additions from the collection include,

Swim Hijab Fast Jacket NMD Trainers

THEBE MAGUGU @_ThebeMagugu_ adidas x Thebe Magugu

“Finding Beauty”

Thebe Magugu unites with adidas on their first global collection inspired by African heritage, inclusivity, and kinship, with cues from South African nostalgia.



Coming Soon adidas x Thebe Magugu“Finding Beauty”Thebe Magugu unites with adidas on their first global collection inspired by African heritage, inclusivity, and kinship, with cues from South African nostalgia.Coming Soon https://t.co/6P8rFDOhud

The second drop from the collaborative collection will be released in October 2022, featuring Magugu's iconic Bird of Paradise plant print, which represents the idea of unbridled joy and freedom.

The second drop will also unite Adidas performance technology with statement Magugu designs. The Adidas x Thebe Magugu Drop 1 collection can be availed from August 1, 2022, for adiClub members who get early access, and to the general public from August 15, 2022. The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas in prices ranging from $23 to $150.

