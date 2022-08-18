Destination Chaos 2023: Tickets, presale, lineup, where to buy, dates and more

Dates for Destination Chaos, a new punk rock festival, has been announced for January 2023. The music festival will take place in Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic. The festival will stretch for seven days, from January 28 to February 4. It will feature headliners including Iggy Pop, Descendents, and Parquet Courts, among other acts.

Tickets for the festival will be available starting August 20 through the official Destination Chaos website. Limited early-bird offers will be available for those registering early.

The producer of the festival, Mark Stern, who formerly spent 22 years as the producer of Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling festival, in a statement, said:

“Developing Destination Chaos has been a long-time vision that’s finally coming to fruition and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way it all came together. Destination Chaos is so much more than just a music festival, it’s a party in paradise, offering everything you could want to do, taste and experience without a single bill once you arrive.”

Destination Chaos 2022-2023 lineup and more

We owe it to ourselves to start 2023 off with a bang right?!

Check out the full lineup of artists performing at the festival:

Iggy Pop

Descendents

Parquet Courts

Gogol Bordello

Peter Hook & The Light (performing Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasure)

Amyl And The Sniffers

Bouncing Souls

Shame

Amigo The Devil

The Bronx

The Chats

Starcrawler

Teenage Bottlerocket

Bridge City Sinners

Grade 2

Thick Moscow Death Brigade

Crazy And The Brains

Vicious Dreams

The comedians who are also expected to join the festival are:

Josh Adam Meyers

Eddie Pepitone

Joe Sib

Casey Balsham

Natalie Cuomo

JT Habersaat

The festival will accommodate around 5,000 guests. They will have the option to purchase packages that range from some pocket-friendly rooms to a “1,000 square foot villa with a private swimming pool overlooking a panoramic sea.” The all-inclusive packages will also include food and booze. The fest also promises access to a private beach resort, three pools, three stages, airport transport, and no set overlaps.

More about the headliners

Iggy Pop, whose original name is James Osterberg Jr., is an American singer, musician, songwriter, and actor. The singer, often designated as the Godfather of Punk, was formerly the vocalist and lyricist of The Stooges.

In 1977, Iggy Pop began his solo career. He collaborated with his friend, the late English music legend David Bowie, at the beginning of his solo career. Pop and Bowie released hit collaborative albums The Idiot and Lust for Life, where the former contributed the lyrics.

Pop’s hits include Search and Destroy and I Wanna Be Your Dog which he created with the Stooges. His solo hits include Lust for Life, The Passenger, Real Wild Child (Wild One), and China Girl. In 2019, the artist won the Lifetime Achievement Grammy award. Iggy Pop was also known for introducing and making the activity of stage diving more popular.

Among the other festival headliners are Descendents, who are an American punk rock band. Descendants were formed in 1977 in Manhattan Beach, California. To date, the band has released eight studio albums, three live albums, three compilation albums, and four EPs.

Since 1986, the band's lineup has consisted of singer Milo Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton, bassist Karl Alvarez, and drummer Bill Stevenson. The band previously focused on hardcore-style songs and have now switched to an average length of two to three minute punk rock songs. The lyrical content of the band made them one of the most significant punk bands of the 1980s hardcore punk movement.

