Destroyer’s Dan Bejar 2024 solo tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Dan Bejar of Destroyer has announced a solo tour, titled Destroyer [Solo] 2024 tour, which is scheduled to take place from March 5, 2024 to April 13, 2024 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will in support of the Destroyer album Labyrinthitis.

The tour will feature David Carswell on the guitar and special guests Lighting Dust. It was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Destroyer on October 17, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from October 20, 2023. They are priced at an average of $28 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice.

Tickets can be purchased through the official website of Destroyer's record label Merge Records or via Song Kick.

Dan Bejar 2024 tour dates

Dan Bejar is set to tour across North America in early 2024 and he is bringing along some special guests along the way, starting with David Carswell. Carswell is a guitarist best known for his work with The Evaporators, a Canadian garage rock band, as well as being one of the primary members of Destroyer.

Also present will be Lighting Dust, a Canadian indie rock band who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Infinite Light, which was released on August 4, 2009.

The experimental psychedelic, indie and pop rock album released by the independent label Jagjaguwar was praised by critics for its lyricism and experimentation but failed to make the charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the Dan Bejar 2024 tour is given below:

March 5, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Tractor Tavern

March 6, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Aladdin Theater

March 7, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Chapel

March 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Lodge Room

March 9, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Marquis Theater

April 3, 2024 – Washington, DC at Union Stage

April 4, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Johnny Brenda’s

April 5, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 6, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall

April 8, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bar Le Ritz PDB

April 9, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Horseshoe Tavern

April 11, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Lincoln Hall

April 12, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at High Noon Saloon

April 13, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Turf Club

The remaining 2023 dates for Destroyer and Dan Bejar are also given below:

November 9, 2023 – Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

November 24, 2023 – Victoria, British Columbia at Capital Ballroom

More about Dan Bejar's music career

Dan Bejar started his music career after dropping out of university, where he was studying English and Philosophy. The singer founded Destroyer in 1995, which remains his primary project till date.

Destroyer first rose to prominence with the trio of albums namely Destroyer's Rubies, Trouble in Dreams, and Kaputt. Released in 2006, 2008, and 2011 respectively, the albums received widespread acclaim from music critics and helped propel the band into the charts.

Destroyer released their tenth studio album, Poison Season, on August 28, 2015. The album peaked at number 31 on the Dutch album chart and at number 52 on the Ultratop Flanders album chart.

Aside from his work with the Destroyers, Dan Bejar also worked with the indie band The New P"rnographers, the indie supergroup Swan Lake as well as his collaborative project with his wife Sydney Hemant, Hello Blue Roses.