Devil in Ohio ending explained: Is Mae saved finally in the Netflix thriller? 

Devil in Ohio, a thriller centered around Mae, a runaway teenager from a Satan worship cult, is finally on Netflix. The Emily Deschanel-starrer, based on the 2017 book of the same name written by Daria Polatin, follows the story of Mae and how she gains entry into Dr. Suzanne's house by capitalizing on her vulnerabilities, which ultimately messes up the Mathis family.

The eight-episode limited series is an unputdownable roller-coaster ride. A colossal twist opens up possibilities for the expansion of Devil in Ohio. Read on to know more.

Devil in Ohio ending is layered

Plot overview

When an unidentified young girl named Mae comes into the hospital with a pentagram carved on her back, Dr. Suzanne is enamoured by her. Mae moves in with Suzanne, her guardian till she found a permanent home. Mae also develops an obsession with Suzanne which affects the entire Mathis family.

Investigations into Mae's case revealed that her family from the town of Amontown is an active occult, worshiping the devil, and Mae had been marked out as the "special one" who was to be sacrificed for the greater good. Scared, Mae managed to run away and find refuge however, the cult is after her. Not only Mae but the entire Mathis family is endangered, and after a series of harrowing accidents, things escalate and threatens everyone.

Devil In Ohio ending explored

After stealing Jules' crush and going to the Harvest dance with Helen's ex, we see Mae is crowned Harvest Queen with a bouquet of white roses instead of red flowers. This apparently triggered Mae and before Jules can intervene, she left the party to go back to her cult.

When Suzanne hears about this, her savior instincts kick in and she risks her life to follow Mae to the church in Amontown. While Suzanne tries to save Mae, her other children are left stranded and in danger. However, Peter comes to their rescue and takes them away from their home.

When the church catches fire and attention is deviated from the sacrifice, Suzanne convinces Mae to escape. They leave in detective Alex's car and Mae is saved. Moreover, the cult seemed to have moved out after the entire fiasco, which meant Mae was no longer in danger. But is this the end of Devil in Ohio?

What is the twist in Devil in Ohio?

While Suzanne saves Mae once again and brings her home, Peter and the girls decide to live separately. The two parties even celebrated Thanksgiving separately given Peter and the girls were not comfortable with the disruption Mae had caused. Suzanne paid Peter a visit at their new stay and the couple promised to not give up and work on their relationship.

However, the last scene of the series has a twist. As Suzanne was about to sit down for dinner, Alex called her to tell her how Mae had staged the entire white rose incident to make it look like she was triggered. Following this, the camera pans out into the woods and shows the shrine Mae had built with Suzzane and her pictures. This opens up a lot of avenues of analyses.

The shrine is of course an expression of Mae's obsession with Suzanne and the fact that she wanted to stay with Suzanne. We have had a glimpse of this obsession throughout the series which does not make this revelation too much of a surprise.

But the entire stage up raises a number of questions. If Mae really wanted to go back then why did she stage it? Moreover, why did she come back with Suzanne when she went to rescue her? It may be a ploy to get closer to Suzanne. Mae could now have Suzanne all to herself now that the rest of the family is forced out of the way. This would also ensure that Mae did not have to leave the house, like Suzanne had intended her to.

Perhaps, the entire incident is part of a bigger plan. Maybe Mae's loyalty still lies with her cult, and this complicated act was simply a means to an end.

There is no clear answer to the ending of the series. Since Devil in Ohio is a limited series, it is highly unlikely that Netflix will renew it. But the climactic ending does warrant another renewal. So, will we have our answers to the Devil in Ohio mystery? Only time can tell.

