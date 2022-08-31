What time will Devil in Ohio air on Netflix? Release date, cast, and more details explored

Netflix's all-new thriller series Devil in Ohio finally has a release date. Inspired by real-life events and adapted from Daria Polatin's book by the same name, the limited series brings back Bones star Emily Deschanel for another thrilling performance.

Author Polatin also serves as the showrunner, executive producer, and lead writer on the show. Rachel Miller and Andrew Wilder, Ian Hay, and Jadene Stojak Babcock will serve as the producers for the series.

The production for Devil in Ohio started way back in September 2021 and was completed by December 2021. The series was shot in and around Vancouver. Here is everything to know about the upcoming Netflix thriller.

What is Devil in Ohio all about? Synopsis and trailer explored before release

Devil in Ohio is a thriller that follows the story of a young girl named Mae who takes refuge in psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis's home. But her entry into the house soon turns the family's life upside down as Mae tries to take Jules, Suzanne's daughter's life.

Jules then finds that Mae is a survivor of the strange cult in a nearby town, and they will not stop at anything to get Mae back again. The official Netflix synopsis for the series is as follows:

"When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart."

Netflix released the trailer for Devil in Ohio this August 2022. The trailer teases the mysterious and ominous tone of the series, and we get a glimpse at how Suzanne meets Mae and brings her into her home. The clip also shows the nefarious cult that Mae escaped from and also strongly suggests that they may have kept Mae for some sort of human sacrifice. The trailer also teases the dangers that await Suzanne once the investigations start. Moreover, Mae herself seems to be developing an obsession with Suzanne and with Jules, Suzanne's daughter.

When is the series slated for release?

The Netflix original, Devil in Ohio, is scheduled for release this Friday, September 2, 2022. Since it is a Netflix series, the show will drop all the episodes together on the same day. There will be eight 45-minute episodes. The list of episodes is as follows:

Episode 1: "Broken Fall" Episode 2: "Sanctuary" Episode 3: "Mother's Keeper" Episode 4: "Rely-Upon" Episode 5: "Alight" Episode 6: "My Love and I" Episode 7: "By Blood" Episode 8: "The Dawning"

As usual, Netflix will air the episodes at 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET.

To watch the cult thriller, interested viewers must subscribe to Netflix since the limited series will be exclusively available on the streaming platform.

Cast list explored

Devil in Ohio stars Bones and Animal Kingdom actress Emily Deschanel in the lead role. Xaria Dotson will play Jules. Madeleine Arthur from ABC's The Family and Snowpiercer joins the cast as Mae, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan.

Don't miss the Emily Deschanel starrer Devil in Ohio coming soon to Netflix this Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht