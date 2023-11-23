Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” sneakers are making waves as the inaugural season of Devin Booker as an official Nike signature athlete unfolds. This partnership marks a significant moment in the sneaker industry, combining the athletic prowess of Booker with the creative innovation of Nike.

The anticipation has been building since the global unveiling of Book 1 at the Nike World Basketball Festival in New York City in September. The buzz around these sneakers has grown, especially with the reveal of the debut orange colorway, known as a super-limited release.

This exclusivity has sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Booker alike eagerly awaiting the drop. However, it's the “Moss Point” colorway that is drawing particular attention, named after a significant location in Booker’s past.

Scheduled for release in December, the limited edition orange "Chapter 1" colorway will be the first to hit the market, with just 500 pairs available, making them a rare commodity. The price, while not yet disclosed, is expected to reflect the exclusivity and high demand for these sneakers.

Fans should also look forward to the spring of 2024, when larger quantities of the debut model are expected to be available.

Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” sneakers will be available in December

The “Moss Point” colorway holds a special significance in this collaboration. Named after the Mississippi high school where Booker honed his basketball skills, the sneakers also draw inspiration from a corner store he frequented during his time there.

This personal touch adds to the allure of the sneakers, making them more than just a fashion statement but a piece of Booker's personal history.

Design and features

Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The design of the Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” sneakers is a testament to both Nike's creative capabilities and Booker's personal style.

Featuring a smooth, light blue leather upper with greyscale accents, the sneakers offer a sleek and modern look.

The metallic heel counter with "Yes Ma’am, No Sir" embroidery adds a unique touch, paying homage to Booker’s respectful demeanor. The cream sole unit and the rearranged serial tabs on the tongue further set these sneakers apart in terms of style and design.

Limited Edition “Chapter 1” Release

The limited edition orange "Chapter 1" colorway of Book 1, set to release in December, has generated immense interest.

With only 500 pairs available, these sneakers are expected to be a collector's item. The rarity of this release has only heightened the anticipation for the subsequent releases of the Book 1 series.

History of Devin Booker and Nike

Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Devin Booker, celebrated for his impressive skills on the basketball court, has now stepped into the realm of signature sneakers. His journey in the NBA is revolutionary. His notable performances and growing fan base have led him to this moment with Nike.

Nike also has a long history of successful collaborations with athletes. This partnership with Booker is another chapter in their story of bringing innovative and stylish athletic footwear to the market.

The Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Moss Point” sneakers represent a unique fusion of Booker's personal journey and Nike's innovative design ethos.

With the limited edition "Chapter 1" colorway releasing in December and larger quantities expected in Spring 2024, these sneakers are not just a fashion statement but a symbol of Booker's evolving legacy.

The “Moss Point” colorway, in particular, offers fans a piece of Booker's history, making these sneakers a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans.