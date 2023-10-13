Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The best options in the Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule Collection are the down vest, fleece sets in two distinct colorways, jacket, pants, versatile t-shirts, hats, and a cozy sleeping bag.

Stüssy, the renowned California-based brand celebrated for its surf and skatewear, has joined forces with Mountain Hardwear, a name synonymous with top-notch outdoor gear. This fusion has given birth to the Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule Collection, a comprehensive range of items from nifty accessories to resilient jackets.

Campaign visuals radiate the inspiration behind the collection, pushing the envelope for outdoor enthusiasts with every item exuding undeniable utility.

Marking another chapter in Stüssy's frequent collaborations, this partnership with Mountain Hardwear epitomizes the brand's drive to remain in the limelight, delivering essential outdoor clothing and accessories.

The collection is launching on Friday, October 13, so fashionistas looking forward to getting their hands on it should take note. It will be available at select Stüssy and Mountain Hardwear stores and their official online portals.

Glimpse of Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule Collection (Image from the official website of Stüssy)

The collection seamlessly melds Stüssy's design ethos with Mountain Hardwear's functionality. Here is a glance at the outfits you will find in this capsule collection.

Down vest: This piece is not just about warmth but also about making a style statement. Featured in a unique blue, it is bound to be a coveted piece in the collection.

Fleece sets: Available in two distinct colorways, these sets include a beanie, jacket, and pants. Tailored for comfort, they promise to keep the cold at bay during outdoor escapades.

T-shirts and hats: No collection is complete without these essentials. Designed with the same ethos of practicality and style, they're perfect for those casual outings or adventure trips.

Sleeping Bag: With Mountain Hardwear's commitment to outdoor gear, this sleeping bag promises comfort even in the most challenging terrain.

Colors that speak volumes

The hues in this collection are nothing short of spectacular. Vivid shades of fluorescent orange and green intersect with lots of electric blue, grey, black, and white, ensuring there's something for everyone.

The website states the following about the Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule collection:

"Stüssy has collaborated with California based performance equipment company, Mountain Hardwear. The collection features robust and enduring co-branded gear; outerwear, trousers, tees, beanies and caps, as well as meticulously crafted sleeping bags, offer everything you need to spend more time in the great outdoors."

Co-branded elements

A signature touch to the Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule Collection is the co-branding. Each item is graced with Shawn Stüssy's legendary handstyle, combined with Mountain Hardwear's emblematic logo, making it a collector's dream.

Further details about the collaborators' history

Established in 1993, Mountain Hardwear rose to prominence when a cohort of outdoor aficionados decided to challenge the status quo in the industry. Resisting the temptation to cut corners or dilute product quality, they maintained an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule Collection (Image via official website of Stüssy)

Stüssy, on the other hand, has been a hallmark of surf and skate culture, frequently blending its essence with various brands to create fresh offerings.

The Stüssy x Mountain Hardwear Capsule Collection is more than just a collaboration; it's where style meets function. With the launch date just around the corner, the anticipation is palpable, promising a collection that will redefine outdoor fashion norms.