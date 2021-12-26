Dexter Darden net worth: 'The Maze Runner' actor's rumored fortune explored as JoJo announces engagement with him

The American singer and actress JoJo is now engaged to her fiancé Dexter Darden. Also known as Joanna Noëlle Levesque, JoJo announced the news via Instagram on December 25 and shared a few pictures and videos from the occasion. The caption read:

“Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!”

The 31-year-old also thanked Darden for taking their parents and best friends to be a part of the moment. Darden commented on the post and thanked JoJo for being his love forever.

JoJo's fiancé Dexter Darden is worth millions

Dexter Darden is a popular actor and is mostly known for his appearance as Walter Hill in the musical comedy-drama film, Joyful and Frypan in the Maze Runner trilogy.

According to Net Worth Post, the 30-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. His work as an actor is his primary source of income and currently, there are no estimates of his salary and asset values like houses, cars, and others.

Born on June 24, 1991 in Camden, New Jersey, Darden made his acting debut in the 2006 movie, My Brother. He made his television debut in 2008 with a science fiction television movie, Minutemen, followed by an appearance on an episode of the series, Poor Paul.

JoJo and Dexter Darden's relationship timeline

Although it is unknown how and where JoJo and Darden first met, the latter celebrated Joanna’s birthday by sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram with a lineup of pictures.

Darden thanked Joanna for pushing him to be the best man he can be and making him smile when no one else can. He added that she is the gift from God to the world and the best present he ever received.

Darden also celebrated another occasion with JoJo back in October 2021 when she released her EP, Trying Not to Think About It.

JoJo is a familiar name in the entertainment industry. She released her debut studio album in 2004 and it remained on the fourth position of the US Billboard 200. Her debut single Leave (Get Out) topped the US Billboard Pop songs chart and apart from singing, she has also appeared in various films and television shows.

