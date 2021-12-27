'Dexter: New Blood' season 1 episode 8 preview - Playing the unfair game? 

Dexter: New Blood is all set for a new episode on December 26, 2021. The eighth episode of the season will pick up from the very intense seventh episode, titled "Skin Off Her Teeth". The show left viewers on a cliffhanger in the previous episode and fans are eager to know what this episode holds.

Titled "Unfair Game," it is evident that episode 8 will have the familiar figure of Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), and he will not be in a good mood after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) tried to put him behind bars in episode 7.

Where did the previous episode of 'Dexter: New Blood' leave viewers?

Dexter: New Blood left viewers on the edge of their seats in the previous episode with an anonymous entity kidnapping Dexter. The previous episode also saw his son (played by Jack Harrison) relive his mother's brutal death towards the end of the episode, which makes him go on a fit.

Dexter was kidnapped by someone hired by Kurt, which is evident. However, what happens from here on, is the crust of the next episode.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The upcoming episode is expected to pick up right after Dexter is kidnapped. He will have to escape his captor and return to his son before Kurt manages to mess with young Harrison's mind. Kurt plans to make Harrison give in to his urges of 'killing'.

Dexter has to act fast and get over this challenge to save his son in time. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Dexter fights for his life in the woods, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp; Harrison finds himself torn between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths; Angela makes some disturbing discoveries."

Either way, the episode is set to be very dramatic. It will deal with difficult choices, harrowing discoveries and a big challenge for Dexter.

Where to watch 'Dexter: New Blood' episode 8?

Dexter: New Blood will air its latest episode on December 26, 2021. Like every week, the show will be available on Showtime's streaming services and will air on the Showtime network's channel. Stay tuned for further updates.

Edited by R. Elahi