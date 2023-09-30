Dianne Feinstein net worth: Fortune explored as California's longest senator dies aged 90 

Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the U.S. Senate, passed away at the age of 90 on September 28, 2023. She died in her Washington home following months of health issues.

At the time of her demise, Dianne was worth about $110 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, making her one of the richest active members of the congress. She had a diverse financial portfolio in stocks, real estate, and investments in the Carlton Hotel Properties.

She had been suffering from shingles for the past few months and it had caused serious complications, including a case of encephalitis and a fall in August that had sent her to the hospital for a brief amount of time, as per CNN.

Dianne Feinstein's wealth explored in wake of her demise

Dianne Feinstein was a member of the Democratic Party and served as mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988, before becoming a United States senator in 1992. She was the longest-serving female US senator in history. Over the years, she had accumulated considerable wealth along with her husband, Richard Blum.

Blum was a former chairman of the University of California Board of Regents and a former member of Mr. Obama's Global Development Council who died in 2022, as per The New York Times.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dianne Feinstein's net worth was about $110 million at the time of her demise. She had a stake worth approximately $50 million in Carlton Hotel Properties, a company that owns several lodging assets, most popularly the San Francisco's Hotel Carlton.

Dianne Feinstein also had savings/checking accounts at First Republic Bank that held amounts of money somewhere between $5 million and $25 million. The rest of her fortune could be attributed to a diverse stock portfolio and personal real estate assets most of which she sold after her husband's death.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple owned a 9,500 square-foot San Francisco mansion, a 36-acre ranch in Aspe, a 7-bedroom mansion in Lake Tahoe, a mansion in Washington D.C., and another estate on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. She sold the Aspen ranch in March 2023 for $25 million and the Lake Tahoe estate in 2021 for $33 million, as per Newsweek.

The Democrat was hospitalized in February for shingles, and her health issues became a point of scrutiny for citizens and the Senate alike. After returning to Capitol Hill three months later, her office revealed that she had suffered multiple complications during her recovery.

Dianne Feinstein had Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis and had a fall in August, which resulted in her being admitted to the hospital for a while.

Feinstein had spent three decades of her life in the Senate, as per CNN. According to her chief of staff, James Sauls' statement,

"There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state."

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has to decide on the senator's interim appointment which he said wouldn’t be any of the candidates seeking the seat in next year’s election, in an interview with NBC.

Newsom had also publicly pledged that he would appoint a Black woman if Dianne Feinstein would vacate her office in 2024. Governor Gavin Newsom is supposed to keep the Democratic majority in the chamber through early January 2025.