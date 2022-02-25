Diaper Dust on Shark Tank: Cost, how to use and founder with nurse’s job

Episode 14 of Shark Tank Season 13 is set to introduce some interesting business deals, including Diaper Dust. The product, founded by Regina Crisci, helps control diaper odors.

According to the brand’s website, Crisci has been a nurse for over seven years and has worked in Level 1 trauma centers and nursing homes as a manager, floor nurse, and an assistant director.

She will appear on Shark Tank to pitch her business, Diaper Dust. The official synopsis mentioned:

“A mom from Winterville, North Carolina, pitches her unique product to better tackle eliminating diaper odor.”

How did Regina Crisci come up with Diaper Dust?

Due to Crisci’s profession, she has become used to strange odors. But after welcoming her son in 2018, things changed. She realized that along with the joy children bring, there are also a lot of pungent smells parents have to deal with, especially when it's time to change and discard diapers.

The founder explained her story on her brand’s website. She mentioned:

“Every time I would step to open the lid to his [diaper] pail, a concentrated odor was released and on top of all the other motherly duties I had planned for the day, tackling the diaper pail was now on that list — AGAIN. We tried everything from double bagging, to fragrances, to top-of-the-line diaper pails and nothing was controlling the smell.”

To get rid of the odor, she started experimenting and after months of trial and error, Crisci created Diaper Dust. The product is made of a combination of activated charcoal and sodium bicarbonate.

To share her creation with fellow parents, she thought of launching her own company. With the help of a patent attorney, she founded her own company, A Parent Company, in July 2021 and launched Diaper Dust in December 2021. Since its launch, it has been featured in multiple “mom-fluencer” pages on social media.

Instructions on how to use the product

Diaper Dust is pretty simple to use. It is in powder form and needs to be sprinkled inside the soiled/wet diaper. Then roll it up and dispose into a diaper pail/trashcan. The powder neutralizes the smell.

The company’s site describes the product in more detail. It reads:

“Diaper Dust is an unscented diaper powder that eliminates odors. Its unique formula allows it to neutralize and control odor at the source more effectively than similar products on the market. Diaper Dust sets itself apart by attacking the odor directly at the source.”

The cost of one Diaper Dust bottle (8oz) is $14, which is the same price as two 4 ounce bottles. Interested buyers can purchase it from the brand’s website or Amazon.

When will Diaper Dust appear on Shark Tank?

Founder Regina Crisci will appear on Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 14 to pitch her business. The episode will air on ABC on Friday, February 25 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Sharks who will arrive in the upcoming episode include Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban. They will be accompanied by SKIMS founder Emma Grede.

