Did 90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovsteva have a baby with Mike Youngquist? Details explored 

After her breakup with Josh Weinstein, 90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva wants to have a child with her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist. 90 Day Fiance star Natalie, a thirty-six-year-old actress and model from Kyiv, Ukraine, recently stated that her second husband of eight years refused to have a child with her, and she called up her first marriage due to rumors that her spouse was insolvent.

Natalie Mordovsteva's attempts at having a baby

When Natalie and Mike became engaged, she pressured Mike to become a father, but Mike refused to become a parent while he owed $30,000 for purchasing his father's 27-acre Christmas tree farm.

Natalie has not had a child with Mike, but she desires to have one. She recently disclosed after attempting to conceive through artificial insemination, she experienced a miscarriage during her second marriage. After a brief separation, Natalie and her ex-husband never discussed wanting to try for a child again.

Natalie gave up on her dream of being a mother and believed she would become a nun. Josh didn't want to establish a life with Natalie. Therefore, Natalie ended things even though she thought they might be life partners. After beginning her fertility journey on her own, Natalie concluded that Mike was the only one who could conceive her.

A look into 90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovsteva's relationship with Mike Youngquist

Once 90 Day Fiance star Natalie moved to Washington, her relationship with Mike deteriorated. Mike seemed to be taking his time choosing a wedding date while Natalie was having trouble getting her engagement ring back. When he did, Mike wanted to cancel and didn't show up.

During a couples therapy session, Mike had already told Natalie he was done with her. On April 15, 2020, the day Natalie's K-1 visa was set to expire, Mike finally consented to marry her. Natalie had moved out of Mike's residence by Christmas 2020, marking the end of their romance.

During their married life, 90 Day Fiance star Natalie and Mike didn't have many opportunities for romantic moments together. Natalie was aware then that she would never be able to have children with Mike.

She has since altered her mind, though, particularly after speaking with an expert in reproductive medicine. Instead of having a child with an unidentified donor, Natalie desired a relationship with the father of her child. Natalie decided she wanted a child from someone she loved and who loved her back.

Mike is no longer with her and is seeing someone else named Sara Rose. In December 2023, Mike filed for divorce from Natalie following their three-year marriage. However, that does not imply that Mike declined to assist Natalie in becoming a mother.

Natalie hasn't shared any new information on her experience and seems inactive on Instagram, maintaining a low profile.

It's unclear whether Natalie realized her desire to become a mother because she doesn't appear to share updates through interviews either.

90 Day: The Single Life airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on TLC.