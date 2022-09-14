Did Arnold Schwarzenegger have any connection with Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things is one of the most gripping Netflix TV shows that has captivated the attention of fans all around the world. The show's penultimate season came out in two parts – Volume 1 and 2, released on May 27 and July 1, 2022, respectively.

From Hopper slaying the Demogorgon to Max escaping Vecna, Stranger Things 4 had its fair share of exciting moments. With regards to one such scene, fans have found an interesting connection with Arnold Schwarzenegger's role as Conan the Barbarian.

Conan’s connection to Stranger Things 4

David Harbour with the Atlantean sword in Stranger Things 4 (Image via Netflix)

The scene where Jim Hopper slays the Demogorgon in a Russian prison is one of the notable scenes from the fourth season of Stranger Things. In the season finale, "The Piggyback," Hopper wields a sword that resembles the one used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Conan the Barbarian.

David Harbour, who plays the role of Jim Hopper, later confirmed that the prop sword he used was exactly the one used by Schwarzenegger in his film. He spoke to British GQ and revealed the following:

“I don’t know if you saw this, but that sword I pick up – it’s the actual prop sword they used in Conan the Barbarian. It’s the sword that Schwarzenegger swings in the movie.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger using the Atlantean sword in Conan the Barbarian (Image via Getty Images)

In the above picture, Conan can be spotted using the Atlantean Sword used in the filming of both Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the Destroyer (1984). Using the sword in Stranger Things 4 was another nod to the various 80's props used to create the show's ambiance more authentic to the period it was set in.

David Harbour took to Instagram to talk about how exciting it was to wield the same sword Arnie used all those years ago. In the post's caption, he wrote:

"Nerd alert. The prop at the end of episode 9 is the Atlantean sword from the CONAN films. A lovely fan found a still of when it was established in ep 7 and used by an unlucky inmate who met an untimely death near the cells at the side of our gladiatorial pit.

"The real excitement behind this however, is that the sword the incredible ST props department (reveal yourselves guys so I can credit you) gave me is THE ACTUAL SWORD used in the filming of both CONAN films. It was heavy as hell, and such a tremendous honor to wield. @schwarzenegger - ready to accept your notes on my technique."

Needless to say, Arnie fans who are into the Netflix hit were ecstatic once they learned about it. The scene was quite exhilarating, and viewers were on the edge of their seats until Hopper successfully decapitated and ultimately beheaded the monster. Meanwhile, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, often referred to as the theme song of Stranger Things 4, added an extra layer of thrill.

