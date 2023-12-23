Did Bradley Cooper wear a prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein? Maestro movie explored

The recently released biopic "Maestro," starring and directed by Bradley Cooper, is based on the life of legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. Cooper's choice of a prosthetic nose to depict the renowned American Jewish composer stirred charges of bigotry and stereotypes when Netflix published the teaser for the highly-rated biopic.

It's been a while since the controversy began. Cooper's selection to represent the late Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990) was met with criticism when the star's look was first shown last year. He co-stars with Carey Mulligan as Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, in the film, which was released on December 20 on Netflix.

Did Bradley Cooper wear a prosthetic nose in Maestro?

Yes, Bradley Cooper wears a prosthetic nose in the film Maestro. Following the backlash and criticism, Bradley Cooper justified and discussed his decision to wear a prosthetic nose while portraying composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in his new film.

In response to a question on the issue on CBS Mornings, Cooper said he first thought about not wearing the prosthetic nose but ultimately chose to do so to mimic the legendary conductor, who is most recognized for composing the score for West Side Story and is the son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine.

“I’ve done this whole project out of love, and it’s so clear to me where I come from.”

Bradley proceeded to clarify that the artificial nose is extremely slender and snug on his real nose when he portrays Bernstein in his younger years. Cooper explains that as the composer gets older, the nose grows as well.

“By the time he’s older, it’s the whole face.“We had to do it [For consistency], otherwise I wouldn’t believe he’s a human being.”

Bradley Cooper slammed for using a prosthetic nose for Maestro

Ahead of the movie's exclusive cinematic debut on November 22 and its December 20 Netflix launch, a teaser for Maestro, which stars Bradley Cooper as Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as his wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, led to the initial backlash.

Cooper, a non-Jewish star, came under fire on the internet from certain individuals for portraying Bernstein, who was born to Jewish immigrants in Ukraine. They pointed out that the prosthetic nose is bigger than Bernstein's real nose and likened the representation to derogatory stereotypes of Jews.

Nonetheless, the Silver Linings Playbook star was defended by a number of groups and individuals. The Anti-Defamation League was among those who backed the film, adding in a publicly released statement:

“Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses. This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that.”

The Anti-Defamation League is an international anti-hate organization founded in the United States that works to end the defamation of Jewish people.

Bradley Cooper was even backed by the legendary conductor's children, Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein, who issued a statement on social media protecting Cooper and his film Maestro from false accusations.

“It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.”

Cooper stated that after reading the message on social media, he contacted one of Bernstein's children, Alex, to express his gratitude. The Hangover actor states:

“I couldn’t believe it, but this huge emotional exhalation came out, and I just was crying so hard. I couldn’t even thank him, and then he started crying. It was an incredible moment. I couldn’t believe that gesture. It was very moving to me.”

Bradley Cooper’s total transformation

Cooper had to go through an extensive on-screen transformation to play the great composer Leonard Bernstein, as Maestro covers fifty years, beginning with Bernstein in his 70s and flashing back to his early 20s. The A Star is Born actor states in a conversation with Screen Daily:

“That’s daunting on many levels, given how he [Bernstein] evolved physically and vocally, smoking since he was 13. His [Bernstein’s] voice dropped an octave, but he had the same melody.”

It did not deter the multiple Oscar nominees from putting forth some effort for his film Maestro. Cooper spent a long time working with dialect coach Tim Monich, whom he met on American Sniper, for eight hours a day, five days a week. (via Screen Daily).

“[Tim Monich] moved to New York. I would take my daughter to school, then Tim would come over and spend the day. I would FaceTime with Carey, [Bernstein’s] children, or Steven Spielberg and talk to them as Lenny [Bernstein]. It was a wonderful time. The best preparation I’ve ever had.”

Cooper persisted in talking in Bernstein's voice, even on set, even while addressing the cast and crew.

Cooper also spent a significant amount of time consulting with Gustavo Dudamel, music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, to learn how to conduct the London Symphony Orchestra in a live rendition of Mahler's 2nd Symphony, which serves as a pivotal sequence in the film.

In addition to playing the lead role of Bernstein, Cooper directed and co-wrote Maestro. Carey Mulligan plays Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre, and the film also stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Brie, and Gideon Glick. The film premiered in cinemas on November 22 and was available on Netflix on December 20.