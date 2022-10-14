"Did he dress up as Sam Kinison for Halloween": Johnny Depp's no facial hair new look labelled 'unrecognisable' by fans

American actor Johnny Depp has ditched his signature goatee and man-bun and opted for a clean-shave look which some fans claim has made him look "unrecognizable."

On October 12, the 59-year-old stepped out in New York City and was seen appearing at SiriusXM, as he posed for cameras and showed off his new look before leaving for dinner at an eatery. Depp is currently on tour with award-winning English musician Jeff Beck.

In the now viral photographs, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor can be seen wearing a leather jacket, plaid shirt, and blue jeans and completed the look with black boots, necklaces and shades.

His new look has created a buzz online, prompting funny quips out of the Twitterverse.

Mrmet836 @Mrmet836 @nypost Did he dress up as Sam Kinison for Halloween? @nypost Did he dress up as Sam Kinison for Halloween?

Twitter reactions on Johnny Depp's new look

Twitterati was surprised to see Johnny Depp without his facial hair and man bun, a look he has been sporting for a very long time now. Users compared his new look to that of other actors and musicians in the most creative ways possible, while others just kept wondering if this is the real Johnny Depp.

zkorn2 @zkorn2 @nypost Are we sure Kurt Russell didn’t shave and throw a wig on @nypost Are we sure Kurt Russell didn’t shave and throw a wig on

Miami14817 @Bridgitte14817 @nypost Who is this and what have you done with Johnny? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ @nypost Who is this and what have you done with Johnny? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

sheryl spencer @never2muchbling @nypost I can’t find a pic where Depp has a chest tattoo as in the photo…? Is this him? @nypost I can’t find a pic where Depp has a chest tattoo as in the photo…? Is this him?

At the same time, it is important to note that Johnny Depp is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, where he will play the role of Louis XV. His new look might be due to his appearance in the film.

Johnny Depp is currently on a musical tour

The Edward Scissorhands actor is currently on a music tour with English rocker Jeff Beck. They are currently on their North American tour and have been having concerts over the last weekend. They will take the stage at The Paramount in Huntington on October 14 and 15 nights.

Depp was seen interacting with fans and giving out autographs last Sunday and Monday.

The actor joined Beck for his Jeff Beck: Live In Concert tour in Washington, D.C. on October 5. Depp will be on tour with Beck till November 12. Their tour comes after the two released a joint album 18 earlier this year.

Johnny Depp's North American tour comes after his highly publicized heated legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed article she published in The Washington Post in 2018.

In the piece, Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence and called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers claimed that the article insinuated that she was talking about the actor.

Depp sued Heard for defamation for $50 million for tarnishing his image and making him miss professional opportunities due to her "hoax" claims. The Aquaman actress countersued him for $100 million for dubbing her allegations false.

The trial began on April 11, 2022, and lasted for six weeks. On June 1, a seven-person jury ruled in favor of Depp and awarded him $10.35 million as compensatory and punitive damage. Amber Heard was given $2 million as a compensatory charge.

Since then, Depp has made several public appearances and has been playing music on stage with Beck. The duo became friends in 2016 and bonded over music and cars.

