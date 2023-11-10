Did Gilgo Beach serial killer's wife know about the murders? Asa Ellerup & her jail visit explored

Netflix just dropped some big news - they're releasing an intense three-part documentary series about the Gilgo Beach murders. It is being made by Story Syndicate, the same folks behind captivating shows like Harry and Meghan and Take Care of Maya. This series aims to uncover all the secrets and mysteries surrounding the families and victims of the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killer.

In an unexpected twist in January 2023, investigators finally had a breakthrough and found a DNA match that led to the arrest of Rex Heuermann in Manhattan. It was a big deal because this case had stumped the authorities for years. The cops used high-tech phone tracking to catch the suspect.

Dateline NBC will give a sneak peek into the Gilgo Beach murders in their new episode on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET. They will dive deep into this crazy case that has everyone hooked. The combo of the documentary and Dateline NBC's reporting makes it hit home how important this case is.

Unraveling two decades of matrimony: How long were Rex and Asa married?

The duo was married for two decades and have two kids (Image via Dario Alequin and Richard Harbus)

The messed up story of the Gilgo Beach murders goes way beyond just the horrible crimes. It's all tangled up with the lives of the main suspect, Rex Heuermann, and his ex-wife, Asa Ellerup. It all started in April 1996 when they got married, and their messed up relationship lasted for 27 long years.

The couple lived in Heuermann's childhood home in Massapequa Park, Long Island, and shared their lives with their daughter and Heuermann's stepson. Their union lasted over twenty years, appearing stable until recent events brought their hidden marriage issues to light. Ellerup's sudden decision to file for divorce just a week after Heuermann's arrest has now brought their relationship under legal scrutiny.

How old are Gilgo Beach serial killer's children?

The Gilgo Beach murders have got everyone talking (Image via SplashNews)

In addition to all the creepy elements about the Gilgo Beach serial killings, the main suspect, Rex Heuermann, has two kids named Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan. Victoria, who is 26, not only happens to be related to Heuermann but also works at her dad's architecture firm in Manhattan.

Victoria being so close to the architecture world makes you wonder how she sees her dad's supposed crimes and how it might affect their work relationship. Christopher Sheridan, 33, adds another interesting aspect to the family dynamic. He has special needs, which adds more complications to everything that's happening.

Asa Ellerup's jail visit to her estranged husband

Asa made headlines due to this visit (Image via Richard Harbus)

Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, made headlines when she visited him in the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead, Long Island. According to her divorce lawyer, Bob Macedonio, the meeting lasted around an hour. Just six days after Heuermann's arrest for the murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello, Ellerup filed for divorce.

During a recent court hearing, Heuermann's attorney, Michael Brown, mentioned that his client stays in touch with Ellerup and their two children while in jail. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office confirmed Heuermann's visitation rights but emphasized the importance of visitor privacy.

The whole situation is a complicated mess with crime, family connections, and trying to find justice. But there's some hope for answers, as Netflix is putting together a three-part documentary series to dive deep into the case. Viewers can catch the special episode of Dateline NBC on November 10, 2023.