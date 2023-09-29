Jrue Holiday is now a part of the Portland Trail Blazers. He was involved in a three-team trade involving Damian Lillard but it is expected to move to another team from Portland. He was born on June 12, 1990, in Chatsworth, California to college-level basketball parents and developed an early interest in the game.

Holiday attended UCLA in 2008, where he shared the backcourt with former NBA player Darren Collision. He decided to declare himself for the NBA draft just after one year in college. He averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in 27.1 minutes per game. He also earned Pac-10 All-Freshman Team honors.

Holiday was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2009 Draft. He played four seasons with the 76ers before moving to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played for seven seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his 14 years in the league, Holiday has developed into one of the most elite defenders in the league. He won his maiden championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He has made it to the All-NBA Defensive Team five times in his career and won NBA Teammate of the Year three times in his career.

Jrue Holiday's childhood

Jrue Holiday grew up in a complete basketball family. Holiday’s father, Shawn, played college basketball at Arizona State, and his mother, Toya, also played college basketball at Merced College. His two brothers, Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday, both are NBA basketball players. Justin plays for the Indiana Pacers and Aaron for the Washington Wizards.

Holiday’s sister Lauren Holiday is also a college-level basketball player. She played for the UCLA women's team. In 2013 Jrue married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Cheney, a retired American professional soccer player. She is also an Olympic Gold medalist. They shared two children together; daughter Jrue Tyler Holiday, and son Hendrix Holiday.

The former Milwaukee Bucks star went to Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood and played high school basketball. During his high school years, he was one of the top rankers in potential future recruitment. In 2008, Holiday was named Gatorade National Player of the Year and Parade first-team All-American.