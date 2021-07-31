Top 5 career points leaders for Team USA Men's Basketball in Olympics

After a shaky start to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign, Team USA has bounced back with two consecutive victories to qualify for the quarterfinals. Damian Lillard led the scoring with 21 points with seven three-pointers as Kevin Durant added 10 to come within striking distance of being the highest points-scorer for Team USA at Olympic events.

That record was broken against the Czech Republic, as Durant registered a stat line of 23 points and nine rebounds. Team USA won 119-84, with Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum top-scoring with 27 points. Team USA’s knockout stage opponents will be decided by a draw of lots. In this article, we look at the players who have scored the highest points for Team USA in the Olympics.

And new! @KDTrey5 has passed Carmelo Anthony to become the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team's all-time scoring leader! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xqSXMfMGrx — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 31, 2021

Players with highest points for Team USA Men’s Basketball at the Olympics

Team USA is currently vying for what will be their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. They are the most successful team in the history of the Olympics and have seen a range of elite NBA stars produce some memorable performances over the years. Without further ado, we look at the five players with the highest points in the Olympics:

#5 Michael Jordan- 256 points

Michael Jordan participated for Team USA in the Olympics twice, including the 1992 Summer Olympics where Team USA had what was dubbed the “Dream Team.” Team USA boasted of the likes of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson along Jordan and won the gold medal.

Most Career Points in Olympics Men's Basketball History



(PPG)

Kevin Durant 354 (18.6)

Carmelo Anthony 336 (10.8)

LeBron James 273 (11.4)

David Robinson 270 (11.3)

Michael Jordan 256 (16.0) pic.twitter.com/1c6zFeMYOT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 31, 2021

Jordan had previously won his first gold medal at the 1984 Olympics, and finished with a whopping 256 points at 16 points per game despite only participating in two tournaments. Like many of his other records, Jordan is expected to stay at the overall #5 position for the time being.

#4 David Robinson- 270 points

The San Antonio Spurs’ legend led the team through arguably their best years in the NBA, winning the league twice in five seasons. David Robinson was also part of the “Dream Team” in 1992 and ended up participating in three Olympics. This allowed Robinson to finish his career with 270 points.

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

He played 12 games more than Michael Jordan, averaged 11.3 points per game and ended with two golds and a bronze medal, which came at the 1988 Summer Olympics. The bronze was in chief one of the reasons why Team USA was forced to field a stronger lineup in the next event. Some other names on the dream team lineup were Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton and Patrick Ewing!

