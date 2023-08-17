Did Karine Jean Pierre say she ran for President? Viral tweet debunked

Karine Jean Pierre is currently trending all over social media at the moment. The White House Press Secretary was the subject of some intense online trolling after users alleged that she posted a tweet in which she bizarrely claimed to have run for the president. However, netizens have also claimed that the tweet has since been deleted.

But to inquire about the claim, the tweet was very much real and, as the X users claimed, it has since been deleted. However, she allegedly did not mean to tweet it from her own account but was supposed to do it from the official Twitter handle of President Joe Biden, which made a lot more sense. The incident was nothing more than an unfortunate social media mishap that landed her in hot waters.

The White House press secretary immediately deleted the tweet (Image via Youtube/CNBC Television)

Karine Jean Pierre's viral tweet was made from the wrong account

The tweet was posted on Tuesday, August 15, by Karine Jean Pierre on her own account, which has 2.3 million followers. It is alleged by X users and even insinuated by popular media outlets like The Independent that the tweet was an apparent blunder and was actually meant to be posted on Joe Biden's account.

The tweet was deleted almost immediately, but netizens were quick to take screenshots of the evidence. Karine wrote in the tweet:

"Investing in America means investing in ALL of America. When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind."

Executive Producer of The Benny Show podcast, Alex Lorusso, shared the screenshot of the blunder and wrote "Wrong account bro." Lorusso's August 16 post currently stands at a whopping 8.1 million views and amassed over 70,000 likes and 9000 reposts.

Expand Tweet

A context note was added underneath the tweet that confirmed:

"The tweet is real, but has been deleted."

In addition, an Internet Archive link to the original tweet was provided in the context note, which proved that the now-deleted tweet's veracity. The tweet was posted at 7:05 pm on Tuesday and was deleted when 30,500 people had already viewed it. The archived link also showed that the post had 53 reposts and 42 quote reposts.

However, as of now, Karine Jean Pierre has not addressed the incident and continued to post on her X feed.

The tweet, as shown on the Internet Archive

The White House press secretary was subject to intense online trolling

As stated above, the tweet did not go unnoticed by netizens, who picked up on the blunder and used it to troll and criticize Karine Jean Pierre. Since there was no official response from the press secretary regarding the tweet, a few users started spamming screenshots of the tweet in the comments sections of later tweets posted by Karine.

Such replies can mostly be found underneath her later August 15 tweets, including the ones about Joe and Jill Biden planning to travel to Maui. Her latest tweet, which is an August 17 tweet about Joe Biden's statement on the passing of Ellen Casey, has also been flooded with such replies and trolls.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alex Lorusso's viral tweet only added to the amount of trolling directed at the press secretary. The comments section was filled with several memes as users remarked about the "embarrassing" situation and joked that "someone" was about to be fired.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Karine Jean Pierre is the 35th White House press secretary. She is also the first black and openly LGBT person to hold the position. The 49-year-old, who was previously an NBC political analyst, has been serving as the press secretary since May 13, 2022.