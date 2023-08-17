"Should regret every choice he made": Twitter goes wild as Suicide Squad director reveals he regrets Joker forehead tattoo

Suicide Squad is unfortunately one of the superhero movies that best remain forgotten. However, director David Ayer has brought the DCEU movie back into the conversation by mentioning his one big regret about the film. In a recent tweet, the director claimed that the forehead tattoo on Jarred Leto's Joker was his original idea - an aesthetic addition that he regrets including.

In a recent tweet talking about Suicide Squad, Ayer wrote:

"I own the tattoo idea 100%,...It was my choice. Original idea is it would say ‘Blessed’ and not ‘Damaged’. Now having said that — I regret that decision. It created acrimony and division."

Of course, this was meant to garner a lot of response as Suicide Squad is generally considered one of the most notoriously hated superhero movies of all time.

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

This post brought back all the fury and sarcasm from Twitter users and DC fans, who bashed the director's comment by saying how the tattoo was hardly the most significant mistake about the film.

Fans claim they "regret just about everything with this movie" after Suicide Squad director's claims

IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

Despite the critical failure of the ambitious Suicide Squad, a James Gunn reboot in 2021 managed to rescue the most lovable character, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, while additionally delivering a deserved adaptation of the DC supervillains group.

However, the original Suicide Squad, which also stars Margot Robbie in the same role, remains a cult phenomenon for how bad it actually was at the time. It also stands at a Rotten Tomatoes rating of only 26%, making it one of the worst-reviewed superhero films from DC.

Following Ayer's tweet about Joker, DC fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their dislike about the movie. Apart from the digs at Ayer's "regret," fans also commented sarcastic notes about the film and Joker's character.

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

A tweet reply to IGN's post about David Ayer's comment (Image via X)

Despite failing critically, Suicide Squad did manage to make $747 million at the box office being made on a budget of $175 million, which makes it a great commercial success.

It was also the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2016.