Karine Jean Pierre car accident and DUI claim debunked as allegations go viral 

Social media was flooded with rumors that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was in a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol. Speculation about the same began in late March. However, a spokesperson from the White House has confirmed that the rumors are false and that Jean Pierre was not involved in the aforementioned incident.

The claim initially appeared in March 26 when a tweet suggested that she was involved in a “REAR ENDER.” The post did not provide any specific details given by any reliable witnesses or law enforcement, and it only cited unnamed “sources.”

Tweets also claimed that the Washington police refused to release body camera footage of the incident. Various images of a car accident were also posted online. This included an image of the press secretary and other photos of police vehicles and the backs of uniformed police officers.

Twitter user @TheThe1776 was one of the many who spread the false information. Their tweet read:

“Karine Jean-Pierre Car Accident on March 26, 2023, near her residence involved her driving while drunk, with witness statements emerging that she was slurring her words and having difficulty standing upright.”

White House spokesperson debunks Karine Jean Pierre car accident claims

As the fake story began going viral online, Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, clarified with The Associated Press that the rumors are far from the truth and that the story was “fabricated.”

Alaina Gertz, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, also clarified that there were no arrests or incidents that took place on March 26 in relation to the 48-year-old. Gertz said:

“I do not have anything in our system for an arrest of this individual.”

It is also safe to say that the images going viral are fake, and a reverse search of the photos shows that they are from older incidents. For example, one of the images which featured a police vehicle was actually taken during a September 2022 incident where the police handcuffed a woman in a patrol vehicle.

The Associated Press also noted that another image showing the back of a uniformed police officer was actually taken in January 2023. The photo was taken during the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

A different police vehicle photo linked to Karine Jean Pierre’s accident was actually taken in February 2023 and was from a Montgomery County, Maryland shooting.

Hence, it is safe to say that news of Karine Jeane Pierre being involved in a car accident is far from the truth.

Everything to know about Karine Jean Pierre

Karine Jean Pierre is a political figure who graduated from Kellenberg Memorial High School in 1993. She later earned a bachelor’s degree from the New York Institute of Technology in 1997 and a master’s degree in public affairs from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

After graduating, she landed the role of director of legislative and budget affairs in New York City ccouncilorJames F. Gennaro’s office. Since then, she has taken on several roles to build her resume, including being the outreach coordinator for Walmart Watch and being a senior advisor and national spokesperson for MoveOn, an American political advocacy group, among other responsibilities.

In 2011, she worked as the National Deputy Battleground States Director for former president Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. She also worked as a senior advisor during Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

In May 2022, Jean Pierre went on to become the White House press secretary and was the first Black and openly LGBTQ person to take on the role.

