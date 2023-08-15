Fact Check: Does Disney World require visitors to wear pronoun pins? Viral claim debunked

A recent article claimed that Disney World now requires guests to wear pins stating their pronouns. However, it is a false claim as the article was published on Mouse Trap News, a satire website. The satire site published the story on August 13, creating confusion among some readers who were not aware of Mouse Trap News’ satirical nature.

The article humorously started by saying that the worst thing to happen at the amusement park, other than losing one’s hands while on the Space Mountain rollercoaster and kids floating away along with Mickey Balloons, is being misgendered.

The website then reasoned that due to this, Disney has now implemented a new rule of making all visitors wear pronoun pins. This way, other guests as well as employees would know everyone’s preferred pronouns.

Mouse Trap News went on to say that Disney World has turned into an inclusive space for everyone. The article then took a seemingly mocking jab at the company and wrote that it replaced the American flag with the LGBTQIA+ Pride flag. The website also appeared to ridicule the use of gender pronouns, as it sarcastically said that nowadays, misgendering someone is a worse crime than murder.

Viral claim about Disney World requiring visitors to wear pronoun pins is fake (Image via Instagram/Mouse Trap News)

Disney World has not asked its visitors to wear pronoun pins

Mouse Trap News also explained what these made-up Disney pronoun pins are. It said that in 2022, the cast members of Disney started referring to visitors as “friends” and other gender-neutral terms as well. The article claimed that the initiative was taken:

“To prevent a cast member from accidentally calling a bearded lady sir. The other notable change is Disney removed “ladies and gentlemen” to “dreamers of all ages” before their fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom. This is of course because of the exponential increase in people who don’t identify as men or women.”

The article is fictional. (Image via Instagram/Mouse Trap News)

The article further noted that the pronoun pins will come in the form of buttons. At the park entry, visitors will be given a button where they are to write their preferred pronouns with a sharpie. The buttons or pins will have the Disney logo on them. Mouse Trap News added:

“Since guests can write their own pronouns, you can put whatever pronouns you want. Maybe you use he/him/his, but you could also write xe/xem/xyr or clown/clownself for example.”

The fictional story continued, where it claimed that if someone refuses to wear a pronoun pin, they will be removed from Disney World and will get a potential lifetime ban from the park.

Though Mouse Trap News did not mention their political or ideological inclination anywhere in their "About" section, from the article on Disney World, it appeared that the website deemed Disney to be "woke", like other conservatives, and went on to mock the "wokeness". However, it is only an assumption.

It is unclear if the Mouse Trap News actually derided the LGBTQ+ community in this article. (Image via Instagram/Mouse Trap News)

Aside from Mouse Trap News’ article reporting that Disney World has initiated the use of pronoun pins for visitors, no other reputable publication or news outlet has reported on the alleged announcement by Disney. Thus, it already questioned the credibility of the claim. Even if someone isn’t aware of Mouse Trap News, this reason should be enough to question its truthfulness.

At the end of the article, Mouse Trap News clearly stated that this story was entirely made-up and asked readers to follow their website and subscribe to their emails to stay up-to-date with more fictional Disney stories.