Did Leslie Jordan have a partner? Will and Grace star's personal life explored as he dies aged 67

American actor Leslie Jordan passed away on October 24, 2022 after being involved in a car accident.

The Police authorities involved told TMZ that Jordan, aged 67, "suffered some sort of medical emergency" and crashed his car into the side of a building which led to his death "on the spot."

A representative for the late actor confirmed the sad news of his demise by posting a statement on Leslie Jordan's Instagram handle, writing alongside:

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Although Leslie Jordan made a mark for himself in Hollywood by starring in several television series and films, including Will & Grace, which earned him his first Emmy Award, fans have often wondered about his personal life.

Jordan was openly gay but only mentioned snippets of his love life sparingly over the years.

Leslie Jordan claimed one of his partner proposed him three days after meeting

Leslie Jordan discussed very little about his personal life in interviews. As per Yahoo, while talking to The Gay Times in 2017, the Baby Daddy star revealed that he once had a partner who proposed to him three days after a meeting.

In the interview, Jordan stated that he used to date straight boys and that one of his relationships lasted for 10 years, further adding:

“Now, I have a guy who’s 20 years younger than me, but he has a fetish for silver-headed men. It was an online thing for a long time. He flew to LA three days before I left for London. After three days he asked me to marry him, and I will. I told him, ‘I’m gonna go to London for 30 days and let’s see what happens when I get back.’ It was this connection. We tried to have s*x about 10 times but we couldn’t because we’d keep talking.”

However, things did not reportedly work out between the two because of the distance.

In 2021, Leslie Jordan told radio talk show host Andy Cohen that not only had he been single but also never went on a date.

“I am perfectly content being single. I am so set in my ways. I’m going to tell you the honest-to-God truth — I have never been on a date. Like, where you come pick me up and take me somewhere. My generation, we didn’t do that. There were a lot of bars. You headed out, you went here, and you went there. But, I don’t remember ever going on a date.”

In a February 2022 interview with Chris Azzopardi for Pride Source, The Cool Kids actor once again gave a sneak-peek into his love life, gushing about how his boyfriend was helping him overcome his struggles with accepting compliments.

“My boyfriend constantly says to me, ‘When someone compliments you Leslie, you compliment them back.’ And I said, ‘No, no, I’m too busy…’ But he’ll say, ‘Own it, and say, by the way, you….’ and that’s what you do. I’m working on that. I’m working so hard on that.”

However, Leslie Jordan has never tied the knot or had kids during his lifetime.

