Did Liz Sheridan date James Dean? Dizzy and Jimmy book explored as Seinfeld star dies aged 93

Actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s television show mum, passed away aged 93. Media outlets reported that the famous actress breathed her last from natural causes at 2.30 am on Friday.

Seinfeld took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to pay his condolences to his late co-star. The tweet read:

Jerry Seinfeld @JerrySeinfeld Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her. Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her. https://t.co/ae9TDHQILU

Liz Sheridan’s relationship with James Dean explored

The two starlets dated for a year in 1952. In an interview with People in 1996, Sheridan described her brief relationship with the Hollywood hunk as:

“Just kind of magical. It was the first love for both of us.”

The actor was believed to be 21 when he met Sheridan, who was 23.

The actress detailed her short-lived romance in her memoir Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean. In the tell-all memoir, Sheridan claimed that she was engaged to the Rebel Without a Cause actor before his astronomical rise to fame led to the end of their relationship.

'Rebel Without a Cause' actor James Dean (Image via Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In her book, Sheridan revealed that the two lived together in their Upper West Side apartment. Speaking of the manner in which Sheridan portrayed Dean in her book, an outlet said:

“Sheridan portrays Dean as a sometimes corny romantic who immediately began talking about being ‘together forever’ and who needed ‘always to touch and be touched.’”

Dean became a sensation after acting in East of Eden and Giant. Unfortunately, the actor could not enjoy his fame to the fullest as he passed away in a car crash in 1955. Sheridan’s grief for her late partner has been detailed in her memoir.

As her relationship with the star ended, Liz Sheridan went on to find her husband and jazz musician William Dale Wales. The two married in 1985 and were married until he passed away in 2003.

Liz Sheridan was a New York native who began pursuing her acting career by working as a dancer in nightclubs. In her memoir, the ALF actress stated that she met James Dean at her job in the nightclub.

Along with working on TV, she also had a brief stint on Broadway. She played in the 1997 production of Happy End along with Meryl Streep.

A few other applauded shows of the late actress include St. Elsewhere, Moonlighting, and Who’s The Boss.

Sheridan was the only Seinfeld star apart from the four main leads to have a recurring role in all nine seasons of the sitcom.

Liz Sheridan is survived by her daughter and her son-in-law.

