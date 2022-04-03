Who did Estelle Harris play in Seinfeld? Tributes pour in as beloved actress passes away at 93 

American actress Estelle Harris, best known for playing Mrs. Costanza in Seinfeld, passed away at the age of 93 on April 2, 2022. The news of her demise was confirmed by her son Glen Harris to The Hollywood Reporter:

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 PM. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

It was also mentioned that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Palm Desert, California. Harris was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, but she previously told TMZ that doctors “got it all out.”

In addition to her iconic role in Seinfeld, Harris also gained immense love for lending her voice to Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Estelle Harris has sadly passed away at the age of 93. Estelle Harris has sadly passed away at the age of 93. https://t.co/ECbsvQRQ2S

She has also appeared as a voice artist in Tarzan II, Timon & Pumbaa, Dave the Barbarian, The Family Guy, Mickey Mouse Works, Home on the Range, Futurama and Kim Possible.

A look into Estelle Harris’ character in Seinfeld

Estelle Harris played the role of Estelle Costanza in the popular American sitcom Seinfeld. Mrs. Costanza first appeared on the show in the Emmy Award-winning 1992 episode titled The Contest.

Mrs. Constanza was the overbearing and stereotypical wife of Frank Costanza and mother of George Costanza. Over the course of six seasons, the character became known for her love-hate relationship with her husband Frank and her constant tirades and sarcastic insults at the expense of her son George.

While speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1998, Harris defined Estelle Costanza as the “mother that everybody loves, even though she’s a "pain in the neck."

In another old interview with CTVN, Harris said “nobody had a past” like Mrs. Costanza:

“I mean, that poor woman. She lived in that apartment that they got married in with the same furniture and the same husband and one son that was a loser. I mean, she had everything bad! I thought it was funny.”

Harris also spoke about her character to The Canadian Press in 2012 and said she loved receiving recognition from younger fans in recent years:

“In the last year or two, all of a sudden these youngsters recognize me as Mrs. Costanza, Estelle Costanza. So we have a whole new age group, and I'm getting a lot of fan mail from these young people, too. I think 'Seinfeld,' because of the writing and the right cast, will go on for years and years.”

Estelle Harris was cast as Mrs. Costanza in the fourth season of Seinfeld. Her last appearance as the character was on the final episode of the show titled The Finale in 1998.

Twitter mourns the loss of Estelle Harris

Twitter poured in heartfelt tributes to mourn the loss of Estelle Harris (Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

With a film and TV career spanning more than four decades, Estelle Harris has over 100 acting credits to her name. She began her career in the entertainment industry with a minor role in the 1977 film Looking Up and made her final film appearance in 2019’s Toy Story 4.

Following the news of her demise, several people took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the veteran actress:

jason alexander @IJasonAlexander One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck RIP to Estelle Harris, known for many other roles, but the world of animation knew her as Mrs. Potato Head



She will be dearly missed. RIP to Estelle Harris, known for many other roles, but the world of animation knew her as Mrs. Potato HeadShe will be dearly missed. https://t.co/H1KuXeZhFq

Kristen (not stewart) @cheatmanced We lost an OG tonight. Rest In Peace to Estelle Harris, a woman with spunk! We lost an OG tonight. Rest In Peace to Estelle Harris, a woman with spunk!❤️❤️ https://t.co/JauIIlEdJN

Natalia Buia @itsbooyeah "I HAVE NO EYE FOR FASHION?!" Estelle Harris was an icon, a legend, the moment. RIP. "I HAVE NO EYE FOR FASHION?!" Estelle Harris was an icon, a legend, the moment. RIP. https://t.co/erGVLBSssv

Crimson Mayhem #NewDeal4Animation @Crimson_Mayhem_ It's very unfortunate to hear the news that Estelle Harris had passed away. I will personally remember her roles in Toy Story 2 and The Suite Life. It's very unfortunate to hear the news that Estelle Harris had passed away. I will personally remember her roles in Toy Story 2 and The Suite Life. https://t.co/AJBYldkr6d

Animated Antic @Animated_Antic I'm very sad to hear that Estelle Harris passed away today at the age of 93. While she may be best known for playing George's mother on Seinfeld, I'll always best know her for voicing Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story films. I'm very sad to hear that Estelle Harris passed away today at the age of 93. While she may be best known for playing George's mother on Seinfeld, I'll always best know her for voicing Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story films. https://t.co/DsVAeM8AeT

Stream the Vote 💙💛 @StreamtheVote RIP Estelle Harris. You were always Mrs. Potato Head to me. RIP Estelle Harris. You were always Mrs. Potato Head to me. 💜💜💜 https://t.co/NHRPL6RIgv

Darren Richman @darrenrichman Farewell Estelle Harris. Scenes with these three together are as funny as TV has ever been Farewell Estelle Harris. Scenes with these three together are as funny as TV has ever been https://t.co/H4OcUaTkRe

khalia. @NINETIESRNB rest in peace estelle harris. thank you for being a part of my childhood. :’( rest in peace estelle harris. thank you for being a part of my childhood. :’( https://t.co/3DbOklQ0ST

Bean @bbbbbbbbbene I quote this scene at least once a week. RIP Estelle Harris I quote this scene at least once a week. RIP Estelle Harris ❤️ https://t.co/lrPMjJc9aN

Carol Leifer @carolleifer So sad to hear about the passing of the hilarious Estelle Harris.

On “Seinfeld” set with her and the great Jerry Stiller shooting “The Rye.”

She made everything we wrote that much funnier.

A true gift to work with her!￼￼ So sad to hear about the passing of the hilarious Estelle Harris.On “Seinfeld” set with her and the great Jerry Stiller shooting “The Rye.”She made everything we wrote that much funnier.A true gift to work with her!￼￼ https://t.co/UDEK0iOQum

Courtney Howard @Lulamaybelle Estelle Harris gave us so many laughs over the years, playing an overbearing mother on SEINFELD and as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the TOY STORY movies. She was a one of a kind funny lady. #RIPEstelleHarris Estelle Harris gave us so many laughs over the years, playing an overbearing mother on SEINFELD and as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the TOY STORY movies. She was a one of a kind funny lady. #RIPEstelleHarris https://t.co/zY0lnUBPj6

Giselle Eisenberg @gisellezenberg They gave me the dress. I will cherish knowing Estelle forever. Estelle Harris was funny, beautiful, kind & incredibly talented! We made a commercial together once and she told the director “I’m not doing another take until you promise to give Giselle this dress to keep!”They gave me the dress. I will cherish knowing Estelle forever. Estelle Harris was funny, beautiful, kind & incredibly talented! We made a commercial together once and she told the director “I’m not doing another take until you promise to give Giselle this dress to keep!” ♥️♥️♥️ They gave me the dress. I will cherish knowing Estelle forever. https://t.co/c7rSpqxtCp

Sammy Z @samziegelman #Seinfeld @IJasonAlexander The chemistry between Jerry Stiller and Estelle Harris was second to none. May they continue arguing in paradise. #RIPEstelleHarris The chemistry between Jerry Stiller and Estelle Harris was second to none. May they continue arguing in paradise. #RIPEstelleHarris #Seinfeld @IJasonAlexander https://t.co/OSekQ39Ise

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain Harris will be missed by her family, friends and fans. However, her legacy will be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

Harris is survived by her three children, Eric, Glen and Taryn, as well as her three grandsons and a great-grandson.

Edited by R. Elahi