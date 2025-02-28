Did Michelle Trachtenberg actually skate in Ice Princess? Iconic role revisited as co-star Kim Cattrall pays tribute

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg’s recent death on February 26, 2025, has led to a lineup of tributes on different platforms. The Gossip Girl star was found dead at her New York City-based apartment and the authorities are yet to disclose the circumstances leading to her demise.

Ad

While Trachtenberg portrayed various roles over the years, she was known for her appearance as Casey Carlyle in Ice Princess, produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Michelle’s character did ice skating in the film and she had to undergo training for the same for around 10 months, as per IMDb.

Meanwhile, Michelle Trachtenberg’s co-star in the film, Kim Cattrall, also expressed her grief through X, a day after the former’s death, and wrote:

Ad

“This is heartbreaking. So talented, much too young. RIP Sweet Beauty. xo.”

Ad

Kim Cattrall also shared an Instagram post on the same day, adding a shot from Ice Princess where she and Michelle appeared together. The caption reads:

“Rest in peace sweet Michelle [heart break emoji].”

Michelle Trachtenberg’s co-stars from other popular projects also paid tribute to her on social media. Danny Tamberelli, who shared the screen with Trachtenberg on the Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, wrote on Instagram that he and Michelle learned a lot about how to make the audiences laugh and they even pulled off a lot of pranks.

Ad

Danny continued to recall his memories by saying:

“She was a master of the clothespin game, tagging any and everyone she could. She once got upset when I got my 1st bass on set because I wouldn’t hang out during lunch. She hid the cable so I couldn’t play through the amp. I got the message.”

Ad

Michelle Trachtenberg addressed her ice skating experience in an interview

The New York City native accumulated a huge fanbase after her character in Ice Princess became popular among the audience. The basic premise of the film was about the main character Casey Carlyle working to pursue her passion to become a skater instead of focusing on her academic achievements.

As mentioned, Michelle Trachtenberg had to undergo training for her role, and in an interview with Black Film in 2005, the Black Christmas star recalled that it was the toughest thing she had done so far in her career.

Ad

She addressed the experience by saying:

“It’s cold and the skirts are short. I thought – okay, I do a bikini scene, I’m done, that’s it, that’s my s*x scene, you know. But you know you have the little skirts and everything. It’s an adjustment, but the tights are really thick. So you have the good skating tights on, which is great.”

Ad

Ad

Michelle recalled that she even injured herself on a few occasions, including when her knee was dislocated. However, she expressed gratitude that there were no “stress fractures” and that she had once dreamt of becoming an ice skater during childhood.

She even opened up about how she felt when Disney approached her for the film:

“I was like – okay! I can ice skate. No problem. I’m done. I did it at a party once, Yeah, they were like – right. So spiral. Which is you’re on one leg and you have one leg completely behind you.”

Ad

Ad

Trachtenberg mentioned that she was helped by her coach at the time who told her that she could do the “double axles” if she did skate for a brief period in the past.

Apart from this film, Michelle Trachtenberg was known for the characters she portrayed in shows such as All My Children, Meego, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Mercy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback