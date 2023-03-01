Did Missy and Malcom end up together? MTV's Catfish premiere ends in a shocking twist

MTV's Catfish returned to the network on Tuesday, February 28, with a brand new season.

The episode featured Georgia-based ex-prison inmate Malcolm trying to figure out if his girlfriend Missy was "catfishing" him. Malcolm added Missy to his Snapchat friends list while he was still in jail for burglary, and the two had a strong connection with each other.

After being released from prison, they started to talk on text and kept on sending each other photos. Malcolm once denied giving money to Missy, who then kept on making excuses not to meet him. Using a Cash App account under Missy's Snapchat, the hosts then realized that this could be a "Catfish account" of a woman named Kailaree.

However, later on, it was revealed that Missy was using her friend's ID on Cash App and had ghosted Malcolm multiple times because he owed her more than $500. The two made up and kissed each other after Malcolm agreed to pay her back, implying that they would get back together.

In MTV's latest update, they revealed that they were "still trying to figure things out." Missy said that everything was good between them and that Malcolm had paid her $500, which she wanted him to do for a long time.

A detailed recap of Catfish season premiere

This episode of Catfish was co-hosted by Nev and his wife Laura Perlongo, as Kamie, the second host, was unavailable. Nev and Laura read Malcom’s email, which said that he had to leave for Florida for some time, after which his online communication with Missy decreased. When he moved back up, he planned to meet her, but she kept on making excuses to get out of it.

Malcolm also said that Missy refused to video chat with him ever since he had refused to send her money. Laura and Nev met Malcolm in-person, where he said that he got into legal trouble in Georgia and Florida after his mother passed away.

He went to prison for six months, but was able to get a phone somehow. Using the nearby feature, Malcolm met Missy, and the two bonded over the recent loss of their respective mothers. Nev and Laura tried to dig deeper into Missy and her photos, but were unable to trace her.

They then found a Cash App associated with Missy’s account, through which they traced an Instagram account belonging to someone called Kailaree. Malcolm, Nev, and Laura together decided to go to Kailaree’s home, where she denied ever chatting with Malcolm. They met Missy there, who was upset that Malcolm had not paid her back and did not even inform the Catfish hosts about the same.

Missy also said that she noticed Malcolm talking to other women on Instagram and added:

"I'll share my lipgloss before I share my man."

Malcolm explained that he started talking to other women after Missy ghosted her, but she refused to believe him. Malcolm then said that he would pay her back to regain her trust. He also asked Missy for a hug, but she asked $200 for it.

They then had a playful pillow fight and kissed each other, implying that they would get back together.

Fresh episodes of Catfish will air on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

