Lifetime's new thriller movie, Catfish Killer, will premiere on the channel on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The film centers on a girl who seems to be leading a perfect life, thanks to her caring mother and supportive friends. However, her life takes a shocking turn after she falls in love with a boy she met online. Take a look at the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''Hannah is thrilled with how her senior year is going. Her best friends are always by her side, her mom is so supportive, and she just got a prized scholarship to Stanford! However, Hannah joins an online chatroom where she meets a boy she quickly falls for, and things quickly go from great to terrible.''

Catfish Killer features Nicolette Langley in the lead role, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting roles. The film is helmed by Olivia Kuan and written by Sandra Bailey.

Catfish Killer cast: Nicolette Langley, and others promise engaging performances

1) Nicolette Langley as Hannah

Nicolette Langley stars as the protagonist, Hannah, in Lifetime's Catfish Killer. Hannah has a deeply caring mother and a wonderful circle of friends that she trusts. She's also been performing well on the academic front.

However, an online romance turns her life into an absolute nightmare. Based on the synopsis, Langley seems to be playing the lead role in the movie, and viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the talented actress.

Apart from Catfish Killer, Nicolette Langley has starred in quite a few shows and movies recently, like Party From Hell, Beware of Mom, and Killer Cheerleader, to name a few.

2) Alicia Leigh Willis as Marianne

Actress Alicia Leigh Willis dons the role of Marianne in the new Lifetime thriller film. Based on the synopsis, it seems like Marianne is the mother of Hannah, but not many other details about Willis' role are known at this point. She's expected to play a key role in the movie.

Alicia Leigh Willis is widely known for her performances in Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret, Saving My Daughter, Mommy's Little Princess, and many more.

3) Jordan James Smith as Josh

Actor Jordan James Smith essays the character of Josh in Catfish Killer. Other details about his role are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's reportedly part of the supporting cast, in a crucial role. Jordan James Smith's film and TV acting credits include Hidden Family Secrets, Holiday Breakup, and Anarchy Parlor, to name a few.

Apart from Nicolette Langley, Alicia Leigh Willis, and Jordan James Smith, Catfish Killer also features numerous others playing key supporting/minor roles:

René Ashton as Principal Edwards

Elliott Bush as Jim

Anthony Carro as Kevin

Daniel Grogan as Scott

Jordan Hubbard as Detective Wilson

Lifetime has not released an official trailer for the film, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful character-driven thriller that explores some of the darkest realities of life in modern society.

You can watch the upcoming thriller, Catfish Killer, on Lifetime on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

