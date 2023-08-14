Did Oprah Winfrey buy land in Hawaii? Property map and acre distribution explored in wake of raging wildfires

American television host Oprah Winfrey's Hawaii property has come under speculation about if it has also suffered amidst the ongoing wildfires. Reportedly, at least 55 people have been deceased as a consequence of fires sparked by Hurricane Dora's winds, which devastated the heart of Maui and Lahaina on the west coast, necessitating evacuations, shelter, and emergency declarations by local and state authorities.

The 69-year-old star has been owning over 2,000 acres on the island and living to-and-fro between Hawaii and the mainland US for more than 15 years. The farm is situated on the slopes of Haleakalā, a dormant volcano, at an approximate height of 4,000 feet.

This location places it at a midpoint between the island's lowest and highest points. In 2019, Winfrey generously made her own road on the island accessible to the public as a means of aiding people in evacuating from a wildfire.

On August 10, Oprah Winfrey visited the people who are sheltering at the War Memorial Stadium and showed solidarity to the people of Maui. Speaking to BBC while handing out supplies at the evacuation center, she said:

"It's overwhelming...but I'm really pleased to have so many people supporting...bringing what they can and doing what they can. I came earlier just to see what people needed then went shopping because often, you know, you make donations of clothes or whatever and it's not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases."

Oprah Winfrey's Hawaii property explored

According to Hello Magazine, as soon as Oprah Winfrey bought her properties in Hawaii she began renovations and quickly turned it into a huge project for herself and her designer Ellie.

Ulupalakua Ranch sold two bigger properties, one around 520 acres and the other approximately 330 acres, to Winfrey's Los Angeles-based firm Harpo Inc. on February 10 for $3.89 million and $2.47 million, respectively.

Another two properties of ten acres each were already bought for $100,000 each.

In March 2023, KITV reported that Winfrey bought another 870 acres of land on the island of Maui and paid $6.6 million for it. This added to her previous purchases and totaled her land on the island to 1,000 acres.

Owning over 100 acres in Hana and Kula, an upcountry area of Maui situated on the slopes of Haleakala volcano, Winfrey has been a part-time resident in Hawaii for the last 15 years.

In her latest new addition, Oprah Winfrey acquired 870 acres from Ulupalakua Ranch, one of Maui's largest cattle ranches. The property was owned by the Erdman family. As per the website:

"[It] operates approximately 18,000 acres, 16,000 acres of fee simple land and 2,000 acres leased from the State of Hawaii and private individuals.”

Describing her purchases for her latest house, Winfrey said she did not buy everything new for her residence but took items from her comprehensive portfolio to choose from.

"I grew up in a rural folk environment, and I'm still rooted in things that have brought me comfort over the years."

As of writing, the exact locations of her Hawaii homes are unknown. However, aside from Oprah Winfrey, several other celebrities have expressed their support to the people who suffered from the wildfires.