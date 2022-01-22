'Friends': Did Ralph Lauren really make an appearance on the show?

Ralph Lauren is an American fashion designer, philanthropist, and billionaire businessman. He is best known for his own line of fashion wear and launching his own band, the Ralph Lauren Corporation, which is a global multibillion-dollar enterprise.

The acclaimed designer is a mentioned figure on the 90s sitcom Friends. Rachel Green, the fashionista of the gang, used to work for him. However, it remains to be questioned whether the man himself ever appeared on the sitcom.

Who is Ralph Lauren?

Ralph Lifshitz was born October 14, 1939 in The Bronx, New York. When Ralph was 28 years old he was working for the tie manufacturer Beau Brummell, where he convinced the company's president to let him start his own brand of ties. Thus The Ralph Lauren Corporation was started in 1967 with men's ties only. He then went on to launch his full line of menswear in 1968, called 'Polo' which was mainly men's sportswear.

Lauren had started working out of a single "drawer" from a showroom in the Empire State Building, where he made deliveries himself, and by 1969, the Manhattan department store Bloomingdale's was selling Lauren's men’s line exclusively. Lauren's career indeed shot to success.

Lauren stepped down as CEO of his company in September 2015 but remains the executive chairman and chief creative officer. In 2019, Forbes estimated his net wealth to be $6.3 billion, making him the 102nd richest person in United States.

Did the fashion designer appear in Friends?

Rachel Green was known to work for the fashion designer from season 5 to season 10 of Friends, after which she was fired. The man himself made an appearance in Friends in season 6, episode 8, "The One With Ross' Teeth".

He made a cameo appearance in that episode, standing next to Jennifer Aniston in a hilariously awkward elevator scene. That was the only time we saw Lauren on the show.

On the 25th anniversary of Friends

In celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends, the famous fashion designer paid homage to Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green by partnering with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a curated Wear-to-Work collection based on the character.

The collection includes wool suits, turtlenecks, black leather trousers, suede mini skirts, velvet jackets, and even traditional workwear staples, including pin-striped suits, crested blazers, and equestrian-inspired accessories. The collection is inspired completely by Rachel Green's iconic style.

