Did the viral Waffle House brawl take place this year? Twitter video debunked

A video showing an ugly brawl at an Austin, Texas, Waffle House has been making its rounds on social media. The video was uploaded on Thursday, December 22, 2022, by a Twitter user Wallstreet_Ray, @rbaylor_74

"The craziest Waffle House fight in Austin TX straight up WWE match."

Trigger Warning: The article contains written and visual references to a violent fight. Reader discretion is advised.

An unrelated fight did take place at a Waffle House restaurant in Morgan County, Georgia, at noon on December 25, which ended in two arrests. Since then, many blogs have wrongly claimed that the incident in the viral tweet took place in Georgia on Christmas Day.

After the tweet showing the Texas altercation went viral, the OP (Original Poster) commented that there have been false claims using his post. He stated:

What happened at the Texas Waffle House fight?

The clip shows a violent altercation between at least three black female customers and the Waffle House employees about a year ago. The dispute can be observed to take place in the evening. However, it is not clear what caused the fight.

The clip starts with one of the workers asking everyone to leave, while two women argue with her, and a third sits in the corner looking weary. Other patrons can be heard complaining that they "just want their waffles."

The clip cuts to one of the women standing over a table and yelling curses at a caucasian worker while her friend and another employee attempt to get her off the table. The fight turned violent after a worker threw flour at the two women.

One woman quickly climbed over the counter while her friend remained on the other side. One of the workers is seen punching the former while another shields her. A third employee in the background can be witnessed throwing a pan.

The scuffle continues between the three and the employees. Some workers can also be seen trying to break up the fight. Towards the end of the video, one of the women picks up a chair, flings it at an employee, and attempts to throw another one.

Inconsistencies observed in the stories about the Georgia incident

False claims about the incident that took place in Morgan County, Georgia, are being circulated, featuring the tweet showing the more violent one that took place in Texas.

According to the Madison Police Department, the skirmish occurred on Christmas Day at noon over a wrong go-to order.

Two people, Shaianne Smith and Roderick Ramone Brown, were arrested after they allegedly threatened a Waffle House employee. Brown told the police he argued with the manager, a woman.

The manager informed police that several children were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident. She offered the distressed couple a refund when Smith allegedly tried to strike her.

When cops arrived, they found several people outside the restaurant "yelling." Arrest reports also state Smith was "acting belligerent" when a deputy attempted to talk to her.

Both Smith and Brown were taken to the Morgan County Detention Center and booked.

