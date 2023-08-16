Dirty Honey Fall 2023 North American tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Rock sensation Dirty Honey is set to embark on their largest North American headline tour in support of their new album Can't Find The Brakes. The tour will also include support from American musician Austin Meade.

The band's lead vocalist, Marc LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, and bassist Justin Smolian will be joined by their new drummer, Jaydon Bean, who will be making his debut on this tour.

The tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans as Dirty Honey brings their energetic stage presence and electrifying performances to venues across the continent.

The presale for the tour will go on sale on August 16, 2023, at 10 am local time via TicketMaster. While general sales will go on sale on August 18, 2023, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also buy tickets via StubHub, which is a secondary ticketing platform.

Dirty Honey's Fall tour will begin in San Francisco and end in St. Louis

Dirty Honey will kick off the tour with their San Francisco concert, scheduled for October 18, 2023, After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up the tour with a show in St. Louis on December 15, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

October 18, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

October 19, 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

October 21, 2023 – San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

October 22, 2023 – Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

October 24, 2023 – Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

October 25, 2023 – Houston, TX - RISE Rooftop

October 27, 2023 – Orlando, FL - The Beacham

October 28, 2023 – Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 29, 2023 – Tampa, FL - The RITZ Ybor

October 31, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

November 01, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - The Underground

November 03, 2023 – Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

November 04, 2023 – Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

November 05, 2023 – Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

November 07, 2023 – Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

November 08, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

November 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

November 12, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

November 15, 2023 – Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

November 16, 2023 – Denver, CO - Summit

November 17, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 19, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV - The Sand Dollar Downtown

November 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

November 24, 2023 – Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

November 25, 2023 – Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

November 26, 2023 – Seattle, WA - The Showbox

November 28, 2023 – Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

December 01, 2023 – Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

December 02, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

December 04, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

December 05, 2023 – Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

December 07, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

December 08, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

December 09, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

December 11, 2023 – Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

December 13, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

December 14, 2023 – Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

December 15, 2023 – St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

Dirty Honey is an American rock band that formed in 2017

Dirty Honey emerged as a powerful hard rock band influenced by iconic groups like Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin. Comprising Marc Labelle as the vocalist, John Notto as the guitarist, Justin Smolian as the bassist, and Corey Coverstone as the drummer, they crafted a classic hard rock sound that paid homage to the rock legends before them, including bands like the Black Crowes.

Their journey started with the release of their debut single When I'm gone, which gained attention on a national level. Building on this momentum, they unleashed their self-titled debut EP in 2019, expertly produced by rock veteran Nick Didia, known for his work with Pearl Jam and Rage Against the Machine.

This EP laid the foundation for Dirty Honey's distinctive style. They soon embarked on tours with kindred spirits such as Red Sun Rising and Goodbye June, and also graced various festival stages.

Collaborating again with Nick Didia, the band created their first full-length album, a self-titled masterpiece that arrived in April 2021. The album introduced the hit single When I'm Gone, a track that soared to the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs charts.

Dirty Honey's live performances alongside legendary acts like Kiss, Guns 'n' Roses, Mammoth WVH, and The Black Crowes propelled Dirty Honey into the spotlight and solidified their reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

In 2023, Dirty Honey took their hard-hitting sound to the next level with their second full-length release, Can't Find the Breaks. The album featured the fierce and unapologetic single Won't Take Me Alive, showcasing their uncompromising musical energy.

With their roots deeply embedded in the grand tradition of stadium rock, Dirty Honey's journey continues to captivate audiences with their relentless spirit and undeniable talent.