"Disappointing but not surprising": Tana Mongeau James Charles Coachella drama explained as former garners backlash

The world of social media was startled after Tana Mongeau was seen in a picture with James Charles almost four years after their infamous feud. A lot of things happened at the Coachella weekend. However, it is safe to say that one of the shocking things that happened was Tana Mongeau being friendly with James Charles in pictures, especially after what happened between the duo over the years.

While Tana has been super vocal about how her equation with James has changed over the years, she once also went on record to claim that she regrets being friends with him. However, after the massive backlash she received for getting spotted in the pictures with him, she clarified and claimed that she was disappointed by the fact that “people want to make it a thing.”

In the latest episode of Cancelled, Tana discussed how she landed up in the same outfit as James and now has a lot of common friends with him. She also claimed that over the years, James tried to get back on good terms with her and have a conversation with her about the whole fiasco, and that is the reason why she got “civil” with him.

However, the whole controversy and story did not sit too well with social media users, as many claimed that it had been recurring behavior of Tana to first talk ill about a few people and then be friends with them. One social media user called it “disappointing but not surprising” and said:

“She literally preached so many times how much she HATED him and what a weirdo he was. Disappointing but not surprising.”

Social media users lash out at Tana for being friendly with James Charles after talking ill about him for nearly 4 years. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users lash out at Tana Mongeau for being “cool” with James Charles

It is a known fact amongst netizens that after things got bitter between Tana and Charles, she did not leave any chance to defame him or talk ill about Charles. However, after both were seen in similar outfits getting friendly at Coachella, social media users began talking about how Tana always commented on James and his actions and is now being friendly with him.

However, Tana, in her podcast, claimed that they are “cool with each other,” as they have clarified what happened four years ago. But the selfie and the clarification did not sit well with social media users.

Tana Mongeau concluded her podcast by claiming how she felt about James at that particular time and also stating how she feels that people are allowed to change their minds over time. James has not responded to the controversy at the moment.

