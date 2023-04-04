"Worst aesthetic ever seen": Magnolia Pearl controversy explored as poverty core fashion comes under fire 

A Texas-based clothing brand Magnolia Pearl is on the radar of the netizens, as many have been calling out the brand expensive for its “poverty core” fashion. Netizens fired up the self-proclaimed “hobo” aesthetic brand for its high prices, which go up to $600 for a dress coat and $400 for a simple pair of trousers.
The garments exude a whimsical aura akin to a fairy tale, evoking the free-spirited and playful aesthetic of the 60s and 70s through delicate hues and fluid fabrics. Hence, many TikTokers claim that the items look like they have been lying around in boxes for decades and have suddenly been pulled out.
Many people on Twitter and TikTok stated that the brand's designs are just “ugly” and that they are disturbed by the prices. One Twitter user said:
Magnolia Pearl controversy began after TikTokers posted videos wearing the brand's garments
The brand became the talk of the town ever since it created a buzz on TikTok, where many slammed the brand for the designs it offered at high prices. It all started when a TikToker, Chelsea, posted a video on TikTok showing her mom’s outfit, which was head-to-toe Magnolia Pearl.
The video quickly spread on social media, garnering over 4.5 million views in just five days of posting. However, the aim of TikToker was not to shade the brand, as Chelsea, in her video, claimed that she thinks she got her style from her mom.
Things took a turn when several people began commenting on the video, claiming how they thought that the TikToker mom and daughter were “poor” until they saw the prices of the outfits on the brand’s website.
More and more people began shading the brand, including a TikToker, Jayson Mimosa, who decoded the price of the outfit worn by Chelsea’s mother. TikTokers were stunned to see how it was coming out to be a whopping $1800. During the video, Jayson said:
“That outfit her mom had is $1800 to look like a hobo, to look like a strung out hippie. Their line literally calls them “hobo boots” and “hobo dress.”
Several people, including Jayson, have called the brand “problematic” as they use words like “hobo chic.” Since then, the brand’s garments and extravagant prices have triggered a heated debate, leading numerous netizens to express their viewpoints on various social media platforms.
“I refuse to believe this brand is real”: Social media users react to the Magnolia Pearl controversy
The recent controversy surrounding Magnolia Pearl has sparked outrage among social media users. Many netizens are expressing their disbelief at the brand’s exorbitant prices. The Texas-based brand has faced criticism for its unconventional designs and high-end pricing, which has led many to speculate about the brand’s credibility.
Despite the backlash, the brand remains popular among the fashion elite, leaving many consumers divided on the issue. Here are some reactions from social media users regarding the Magnolia Pearl controversy.
It’s not just Magnolia Pearl that’s been scrutinized for appropriating poverty as a fashion statement. Balenciaga, a luxury brand, has also faced criticism for their poverty-inspired designs, including their highly-priced “distressed sneakers” at $1,850 and their infamous “trash bag” purse, which costs $1,790.