"Worst aesthetic ever seen": Magnolia Pearl controversy explored as poverty core fashion comes under fire 

A Texas-based clothing brand Magnolia Pearl is on the radar of the netizens, as many have been calling out the brand expensive for its “poverty core” fashion. Netizens fired up the self-proclaimed “hobo” aesthetic brand for its high prices, which go up to $600 for a dress coat and $400 for a simple pair of trousers.

The garments exude a whimsical aura akin to a fairy tale, evoking the free-spirited and playful aesthetic of the 60s and 70s through delicate hues and fluid fabrics. Hence, many TikTokers claim that the items look like they have been lying around in boxes for decades and have suddenly been pulled out.

Many people on Twitter and TikTok stated that the brand's designs are just “ugly” and that they are disturbed by the prices. One Twitter user said:

🏳️‍🌈Livia🏴‍☠️||🐈‍⬛😈🦷🍋 @LoverlyLivia @RottenInDenmark This is the worst aesthetic I’ve ever seen I’d rather tattoo live laugh love on my forehead that be caught dead in any of this @RottenInDenmark This is the worst aesthetic I’ve ever seen I’d rather tattoo live laugh love on my forehead that be caught dead in any of this

Magnolia Pearl controversy began after TikTokers posted videos wearing the brand's garments

The brand became the talk of the town ever since it created a buzz on TikTok, where many slammed the brand for the designs it offered at high prices. It all started when a TikToker, Chelsea, posted a video on TikTok showing her mom’s outfit, which was head-to-toe Magnolia Pearl.

TwerkinForABirkin @MissTatiG Why are they paying all of this money to look homeless and unkempt. Magnolia Pearl is the name. Why are they paying all of this money to look homeless and unkempt. Magnolia Pearl is the name. https://t.co/DP2B8kaeyr

The video quickly spread on social media, garnering over 4.5 million views in just five days of posting. However, the aim of TikToker was not to shade the brand, as Chelsea, in her video, claimed that she thinks she got her style from her mom.

Things took a turn when several people began commenting on the video, claiming how they thought that the TikToker mom and daughter were “poor” until they saw the prices of the outfits on the brand’s website.

More and more people began shading the brand, including a TikToker, Jayson Mimosa, who decoded the price of the outfit worn by Chelsea’s mother. TikTokers were stunned to see how it was coming out to be a whopping $1800. During the video, Jayson said:

“That outfit her mom had is $1800 to look like a hobo, to look like a strung out hippie. Their line literally calls them “hobo boots” and “hobo dress.”

Jayson, another TikToker, decoded the price of the whole look and claimed that everything Chelsea's mom was wearing cost about $1800. (Image via TikTok)

Several people, including Jayson, have called the brand “problematic” as they use words like “hobo chic.” Since then, the brand’s garments and extravagant prices have triggered a heated debate, leading numerous netizens to express their viewpoints on various social media platforms.

n ♡ HWA DAY!!! @i8intak y’all would never guess how much magnolia pearl clothes are y’all would never guess how much magnolia pearl clothes are 😭 https://t.co/DmZnZ36XFL

“I refuse to believe this brand is real”: Social media users react to the Magnolia Pearl controversy

The recent controversy surrounding Magnolia Pearl has sparked outrage among social media users. Many netizens are expressing their disbelief at the brand’s exorbitant prices. The Texas-based brand has faced criticism for its unconventional designs and high-end pricing, which has led many to speculate about the brand’s credibility.

Despite the backlash, the brand remains popular among the fashion elite, leaving many consumers divided on the issue. Here are some reactions from social media users regarding the Magnolia Pearl controversy.

Ben Smith @BenMSmith @RottenInDenmark when you want to look like an extremely haunted doll @RottenInDenmark when you want to look like an extremely haunted doll

Brittany Alexis @Bfeldz Magnolia Pearl is giving Great Depression Couture (in era) this really screams “ I need 6 eggs” Magnolia Pearl is giving Great Depression Couture (in era) this really screams “ I need 6 eggs” https://t.co/1l9oLKUoyy

Michael Hobbes @RottenInDenmark @illuminallie_ I mean, if it's your thing then go for it! I'm just flabbergasted that people are paying like $2,000 for these looks @illuminallie_ I mean, if it's your thing then go for it! I'm just flabbergasted that people are paying like $2,000 for these looks

Hunter @poshspicelatte She’s the poor orphan girl whose parents died in a dust storm and everyone would give her pieces of bread when she was young but she grew up to be gorgeous and now all the boys in the village are fighting to make her their Magnolia Pearl She’s the poor orphan girl whose parents died in a dust storm and everyone would give her pieces of bread when she was young but she grew up to be gorgeous and now all the boys in the village are fighting to make her their Magnolia Pearl https://t.co/NRNJ61LOX9

ɹolʎɐʇ @tay_tweeets I discovered what Magnolia Pearl is through TikTok and the style and prices made me have a visceral reaction I discovered what Magnolia Pearl is through TikTok and the style and prices made me have a visceral reaction https://t.co/Se3MOaFMB9

Sarah Nadav @sarahnadav The way that I lost my mind that "poverty core" is now a thing and this $5000 outfit from Magnolia Pearl. The way that I lost my mind that "poverty core" is now a thing and this $5000 outfit from Magnolia Pearl. https://t.co/WMxXF4wXtZ

Shaun @718Shaun How come none of y’all told me about Magnolia Pearl! I have never seen fashion like this. The styling is chaotic. I feel like they are for a very specific woman. How come none of y’all told me about Magnolia Pearl! I have never seen fashion like this. The styling is chaotic. I feel like they are for a very specific woman. https://t.co/VWE7D7C72H

Heidi N. Moore @moorehn But then, if you go to the actual Magnolia Pearl site (do not recommend), you can see the saleswoman effect I talked about, where pieces are just piled on like blankets on a bed on laundry day. Instead of looking quirky, it looks like "steampunk carnival escapee" But then, if you go to the actual Magnolia Pearl site (do not recommend), you can see the saleswoman effect I talked about, where pieces are just piled on like blankets on a bed on laundry day. Instead of looking quirky, it looks like "steampunk carnival escapee" https://t.co/AV6bqtONgy

Seth Trueger @MDaware @RottenInDenmark when a hobbit is invited to the elf wedding @RottenInDenmark when a hobbit is invited to the elf wedding

Eka Bakie @EkaBakie People on Tiktok when they say “My outfit is from Magnolia Pearl” People on Tiktok when they say “My outfit is from Magnolia Pearl” https://t.co/U4KaIH2IhF

MykeIsNotMyName @MykeLeTauris Someone’s selling this Magnolia Pearl dress for $450 when it actually belongs in a cave sealed with a large boulder. Someone’s selling this Magnolia Pearl dress for $450 when it actually belongs in a cave sealed with a large boulder. https://t.co/hDz8TLsVJt

GotDamnZo 🦕💨 @GotDamnZo Magnolia Pearl clothing has me in a choke hold !!! Ain’t no way ya spending that much for thrift store type clothes. Magnolia Pearl clothing has me in a choke hold !!! Ain’t no way ya spending that much for thrift store type clothes.

It’s not just Magnolia Pearl that’s been scrutinized for appropriating poverty as a fashion statement. Balenciaga, a luxury brand, has also faced criticism for their poverty-inspired designs, including their highly-priced “distressed sneakers” at $1,850 and their infamous “trash bag” purse, which costs $1,790.

Poll : 0 votes