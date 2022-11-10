"Disgusting": Netizens shocked over tampongate recreation in The Crown season 5

The Crown season 5 dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The series has attracted a number of detractors over its controversial portrayal of the British Royal Family. Many viewers have praised the series, thanks to its writing and strong performances by the cast.

One of the most talked-about episodes is the fifth episode. Titled The Way Ahead, the episode depicts the infamous "tampongate" scandal that rocked the British Royal Family in 1993.

The British press reportedly leaked a private phone conversation between then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Fans on Twitter are shocked over the incident and one user even described the whole thing as "disgusting."

shereal218 @shereal218 #thecheaters The crown S5 ep 5 is disgusting!!! Already learned about it long time ago it but watching the #tampongate in the #thecrown was ewww!!! #noshame The crown S5 ep 5 is disgusting!!! Already learned about it long time ago it but watching the #tampongate in the #thecrown was ewww!!! #noshame #thecheaters

It is worth noting that Charles is now the King of the United Kingdom, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Charles' wife Camilla Parker Bowles is now the Queen Consort.

Netizens shocked over infamous ''tampongate'' scandal depiction in The Crown season 5

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the infamous "tampongate" recreation in The Crown season 5. Many seemed unaware of the incident prior to the series, whilst others expressed utter disbelief and shock.

While some said they were "cringing to the next century" at the incident, others said that they couldn't imagine the heartbreak Princess Diana must have gone through.

StrangeLilBlackGrl @strngelilblkgrl #TamponGate #TheCrown Watching season 5, episode 5 of The Crown. I'm totally making this face right now watching this reenactment of #ThePhoneCall #TheCrown Season5 Watching season 5, episode 5 of The Crown. I'm totally making this face right now watching this reenactment of #ThePhoneCall. #TamponGate #TheCrown #TheCrownSeason5 https://t.co/7vxPYwifgd

Lady in the streets but taking Zyrtec in the bed @whosthatghirl Onto e5 of The Crown and I think tampongate is about to happen 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 Onto e5 of The Crown and I think tampongate is about to happen 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

g @ferrxris im watching the crown and i already knew that tampongate was gonna be in the show but THE WAY THAT SCENE PLAYED OUT HAD ME CRINGING TO THE NEXT CENTURY im watching the crown and i already knew that tampongate was gonna be in the show but THE WAY THAT SCENE PLAYED OUT HAD ME CRINGING TO THE NEXT CENTURY

festive lur @legolasderp 🏻 watching the crown recreate tampongate word for word with a glass wine watching the crown recreate tampongate word for word with a glass wine 👍🏻

A few months after Charles and Diana's divorce, People newspaper published a transcript of an intimate phone conversation between Charles and Camilla. Their conversation was explicitly se*ual in nature.

It is worth noting that Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and their divorce was finalized in 1996. In 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles and Charles got married.

In the series, actor Dominic West essays the role of the now-King Charles while Olivia Williams portrays the role of Camilla Parker Bowles. Both actors have received high praise from critics for their performances.

The show has been in the news of late. It triggered massive controversy over its depiction of a scene involving then-Prince Charles and former Prime Minister of the UK John Major. The two are reportedly seen discussing ways to oust the Queen. Actress Dame Judie Dench, former UK PM Tony Blair and John Major have slammed the series.

In brief, about The Crown plot and cast

The Crown is an ambitious period drama that depicts the numerous crucial events in Queen Elizabeth II's life. It begins with the Queen's early life and her ascendance to the throne.

Here's a description of the first season of the show, according to Netflix's official YouTube channel:

"At a time when Britain was recovering from war and her empire was in decline, a young woman took the throne as a matter of duty not desire. Prepare for a world full of intrigue and revelations in The Crown."

Over the years, the show has received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its visual style, directing, writing, and performances by the actors. The series has also recast a number of actors depending on the age of their characters. Actors who've played key roles in the show include Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter, among many others.

The new season features Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonny Lee Miller, and many others in pivotal roles. Despite numerous controversies pertaining to the show's historical accuracies, the fifth season has received mostly positive reviews from critics and fans.

The Crown is helmed by Peter Morgan, who's penned scripts for a number of films like Frost/Nixon, The Damned United, and The Other Boleyn Girl, to name a few.

You can watch The Crown season 5 on Netflix.

