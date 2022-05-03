Disney x BaubleBar: Where to buy, price, discounts, jewelry pieces, and more about the limited edition Mother's Day sale 

BaubleBar's dainty and chic Disney collection has always had many vying admirers, especially during the gifting season. The competition to lay your claim to these goodies has just multiplied manifold with BaubleBar's Doorbuster event that heralds a weeklong sale from May 1-8.

To celebrate Mother's Day, the accessory brand has dropped a new line of stunning Pavé Delicate Necklaces and matching Pavé Delicate Earrings to boot. The stone-bedecked pendants and earrings feature variations of the four iconic characters from the Mickey Mouse franchise - Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.

They can either be bought in matching sets or be mixed and matched for a different look.

Disney x BaubleBar designs on Doorbuster sale

The Pavé Delicate necklaces and earrings originally retailed for $48 and $42 apiece, respectively, but the Mother's Day sale prices them at a steal of just $15 each.

Two other BaubleBar bestsellers - Mickey Mouse Bag Charm and the Mickey Mouse Initial Pisa Bracelet - have also seen a price slash from $68 to $25 and $28 to $15, respectively.

Here are the official descriptions for the highlighted products on BaubleBar's website:

Pavé Delicate Necklace and Earrings ($15 each): Let your favorite character get the spotlight by wearing the Pavé Mickey Mouse Necklace and Earrings. A tiny Disney pendant charm and matching earring is bedecked in sparkly stones, creating a piece you'll reach for again and again.

Mickey Mouse Bag Charm: Purple Crystal ($25): Add a touch of Disney wherever you go! Our Mickey Mouse Bag Charm has proven to be a fan favorite and is the must-have Mickey Mouse accessory.

It's the perfect addition to any purse, backpack, or tote and features a 360° movable head, arms, and legs. Mickey Mouse's likeness is bedecked in 1,800 glittery lavender crystals for a style that will make heads turn.

Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet ($15): Choose the Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet for just a touch of personal. A classic Disney design on our tried and true Pisa bracelet design makes for a can't-miss layer. A black and red bead features the outline of Mickey's head on one side and a gold initial on the other.

Apart from the discounts on individual pieces, the brand is also offering 20% off on the rest of the Disney collection for customers using the code BB20. This massive price drop makes this coveted collection hot for the taking at unimaginably affordable prices.

BaubleBar hosts its Doorbuster event only twice a year, so fans won't get another opportunity like this to bag their favorite merchandise in bulk.

Other popular items in the jewelry collection include the Mickey Mouse Jacket Earrings, Mickey Mouse 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Ring, BFF Earrings, Mickey Mouse Outline 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Necklace, 2 For $50 Princess & Friends Set, Friends Forever 18K Gold Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Stud Set, and more, ranging from $38-$98.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul